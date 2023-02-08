Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chef Spotlight: Chef Santiago Astudillo of THE WESLEY in the West Village

Feb. 08, 2023  
The Wesley is the new plant-forward restaurant, and debut project from Mulberry Hospitality, in the West Village. Leading the kitchen is Chef Santiago Astudillo, who spent years working in notable New York City restaurants including Le Bernardin, Daniel and District Social. Now, Santiago partners with Justin Cohen, founder of Mulberry Hospitality, to open The Wesley, where he's able to share his passion for plant-forward cuisine through a menu that highlights seasonal, locally sourced produce.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Santiago about his career and The Wesley.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

My earliest memories were helping my grandma and aunt in the kitchen, "getting this, mixing that," and this created a sense of warmth and connection in the kitchen. After I started my first restaurant job as a dishwasher at 18, it became crystal clear that I wanted to be a Chef. Pans, fire, knives, heck yes!

Who were some of your career mentors?

Chef Harrison Mosher. While working alongside Chef Harrison, I grew so much - I developed my creative process and learned to implement systems of organization in the kitchen a.k.a leadership. Chef Brian O'Donohue was another mentor for me after I had worked all the kitchen stations with him. He offered to send me for a trial at Le Bernardin, (mind you at the time I didn't know what Le Bernardin was!), and I fell in love with so many things there, especially the SAUCES!

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

Some of my influences come from my own hispanic heritage in Ecuador, and other parts from the Americas, like Peru and Mexico. I love acid and spice. Also, from my time spent cooking with Chef Harrison, I learned about Middle Eastern ingredients which wowed me - Pomegranate, Zaatar, I mean come on, amazing combinations.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

One of my most distinguishing features as a chef is the value I put on connecting with the team in the kitchen. I truly believe that when there is genuine teamwork in the kitchen, it gives people a place not only where they can learn, but also be part of a community; a team that has a purpose to put out the best food we possibly can. I sincerely believe this is then felt by our guests.

What is your favorite meal or meals?

My favorite meal is homemade stew with rice. It reminds me of when I was younger and my mom and grandma. Gently simmer meat or veggies that slow cook creating a delicious sauce, and served with rice to soak up all that deliciousness. Another favorite is ceviche, because it's just so refreshing. The combination of the chilies, onions, cilantro and lime is something I love so much..

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

The essence for me begins in the kitchen where we create a team environment that focuses on quality. With this foundation, we can share our style and creativity. Our inspiration comes from South America and touches from the Middle East, combined with techniques learned at 3 Michelin star restaurants in NYC. Our beverage program is focused on the local wine producers and spirits. It is important for us to try to maintain and represent local farms and wine producers in New York state (mostly), that also bring awareness to sustainable practices. Our intention is that the guests feel satisfied and happy not only with the food and drink but also through the interactions with our team.

The Wesley is located at 310 West 4th Street, New York, NY 10014. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, please visit https://www.thewesley.co/ and call 646.559.0061.

Photo Credit: Teddy Wolff



