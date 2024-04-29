Chef Spotlight: Chef Francisco Javier Parreño-LA NACIONAL in the West Village

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After graduating as a Hospitality and Tourism Technician, Chef Francisco Javier Parreño worked in France, Germany, and throughout Spain. He has worked in some of the best 5-star hotel restaurants in Spain and has collaborated with Michelin Star restaurants. He used to own one of the most innovative restaurants in Valencia, Delicat, but now he devotes all his time to La Nacional restaurant in the West Village.

Reopened in 2018, La Nacional Restaurant, officially the cantina of the Spanish Benevolent Society La Nacional, was created to be inclusive and to appeal to the wide array of people who call La Nacional their second home. This classic haunt has been feeding Spaniards and Latin Americans in New York since the 19th century from a historical brownstone in the heart of what was Little Spain.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Francisco Javier Parreño about his career and La Nacional.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

My interest for cooking and food in general has started from childhood, as I watched my mom cook for me in what I believe is to be the greatest food of all time. It is with age that I have grown to see the value of the food I was eating everyday.

Who were some of your career mentors?

One of my first mentors as I have stated before is my beloved mother. I saw the techniques she used in the kitchen, and when it was my turn to handle the kitchen, I noticed I had absorbed many of her ways and mannerisms.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

My style is rooted in Valencia where I was born and raised. I always have essentials such as olive oil and azafrán at hand because they give all food that special touch. I had at some point started to experiment with the fusion of food of different origins and techniques and Spanish cuisine. At the moment though, I have found myself returning to my roots centered in Valencia and Spain, because of the culture we have surrounding the history of the restaurant.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

I have always loved to make innovations to my dishes, even if they might be risky. Here at La Nacional I try to keep it as authentic as possible and when I go out to look for ingredients, I look for those reminiscent of home. Nowadays even though we're in a restaurant trying to give the feel of Spain that we all miss, not all ingredients can be found most of the time leaving slight room for deviation and experimentation.

What is your favorite or meals?

There are two dishes that are my favorite: patatas bravas and a good paella. This is because they are such simple dishes but also can become something so delicious. Nothing but time and love. Sometimes I'll crave a good Sangria as well.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

At La Nacional we focus on creating Spanish food as authentic as possible. Also the ambiance is very reminiscent of the slow, relaxed nature of Spain. When people set foot in here we hope everyone feels joyful, our passion, and a momentary escape of the busy streets of New York.

La Nacional is located at 239 West 14th Street, New York, NY 10011. Visit: https://lanacional.org/about-us and call 212.929.7873.

Photo Credit: La Nacional

Play Broadway Games