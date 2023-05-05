Chef David Burke's Jersey Shore Restaurants Celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday 5/14

Give all of the moms and mother figures in your life the very best with brunch or dinner at the Jersey Shore's most awarded restaurants by Celebrity Chef, David Burke. In addition to innovative menus, guests love the restaurants' iconic locations, unique and stunning concepts, and superior service. Return to your favorite David Burke restaurant or try a new one.

Here are David Burke's New Jersey Restaurants Celebrating Mother's Day!

DRIFTHOUSE by David Burke, with a magnificent oceanfront setting, new seafood-focused menu and exciting new maritime décor, now celebrating its 5th anniversary. Named "Best New Restaurant", Star Ledger; "Best Seafood Restaurants in NJ", BestofNJ.com: and named a "cherished neighborhood haunt with a friendly vibe", Two River Times. DRIFTHOUSE by David Burke Mother's Day Prix Fixe Brunch Menu served 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. $55++ per person and $35++ per child 10 and under. A la carte dinner menu with specials served 4 - 9 p.m. The restaurant is located at Driftwood Cabana Club, 1485 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ. Call (732) 530-9760 and visit www.drifthousedb.com. On social media: @drifthousedb @chefdavidburke

3-Course Prix Fixe Brunch Menu

TABLESHARE

-Clothesline Bacon + $24

-Pastry Basket +16

APPETIZERS

- choice of -

-Baby Gem Caesar, Parmesan, Croutons, Soft Egg

-Lobster Dumplings, Spicy Tomato Sauce, Basil, Lemon Confit

-Pastrami Salmon Carpaccio, Frisee, Cherry Tomatoes, Creme Fraiche, Bagel Chips

-Burrata, Asparagus, Prosciutto, Citrus Vinaigrette

-Mussels In Tomato Broth, Nduja, Orecchiette, Basil

-6 pc Barnegat Bay Oysters* +22

MAINS

- choice of -

-Buttermilk Pancakes, vanilla cream, banana berry syrup

-Pan Seared Salmon, Baby Carrots, Pea Puree, Crispy Shallots

-Surf 'n Turf Benedict, Bacon, Lobster, Spinach, Old Bay Hollandaise, Hash Browns

-1.25 pound Steamed Lobster, Vegetable Medley, Drawn Butter

-Chicken 'n Biscuits, Sausage Gravy, Fried Shishitos

Skirt Steak* +8 Frites and Eggs

A La Carte Sides | +10 each

broken potatoes crispy brussels sprouts garlic green beans angry broccoli whipped yukon gold potatoes

DESSERTS

-Chef's Selection of Desserts (Menu subject to change.)

Red Horse by David Burke, a modern-American steakhouse with sushi bar located in a charming Victorian building within trendy Rumson neighborhood that once housed the legendary Fromagerie. David Burke worked there while he was a CIA student. It is now a super chic, equestrian art-filled setting serving a NYC-level dining experience. Named "Best New Restaurant 2021" & "Best 30 Restaurants 2022" by NJ Monthlyand "Best New Restaurant 2021", Star Ledger.

Red Horse by David Burke Mother's Day 3-Course Prix Fixe Brunch Menu $75++ per adult, $32++ 2-course child's menu served 12-3 p.m. A la Carte Dinner Menu with specials served 4-8 p.m. The restaurant is located at 26 Ridge Road, Rumson, NJ. Visit www.redhorsebydb.com and call (732) 576-3400. On social media: @redhorsebydavidburke

Prix Fixe 3-course Prix Fixe Brunch Menu

APPETIZERS

- choice of -

-Burrata Salad, asparagus, watermelon, tomatoes, black olives, prosciutto, black olive vinaigrette, balsamic glaze and basil oil

-Waffle with Rhubarb Jam & Camembert, shaved truffle

Shrimp & Avocado "Cocktail", endive, veggie chips, shaved carrots

-Beet, Crab & Mango Parfait

-Tuna Salmon Tartare, avocado, shaved vegetable salad, gaufrettes

-Lobster Dumplings, chili oil, tomato miso, basil, preserved lemon

-Crispy Shrimp Spring Rolls, Thai peanut sauce, fermented black bean, cucumber

-Cornflake Crusted Crab Cake

MAIN

- choice of -

-Pan Roasted Branzino, artichoke puree, tiny ratatouille vinaigrette, kalamata olives

-Pan Seared Salmon & Corn & Shrimp Fritters, Succotash

-Sea Scallop "Benedict", king trumpet mushroom, potatoes, caviar +12

-Asparagus Avocado Toast with Poached Eggs, mache salad

-Lobster & Truffle Ostrich Scramble, caviar & brioche toast points +15

-Steak & Eggs, filet of beef, potatoes, chimichurri, popover

-Shrimp & Grits, bacon & bourbon glazed vegetables

-DB Chicken Breast, corn & mushroom farrotto

DESSERT

- choice of -

-Key Lime Pie, graham cracker candied kumquat, whipped cream

-Chocolate Mousse Cake,

-Carrot Cake Parfait with Raspberry Beret, rum raisin, spiced candied walnuts

-Ice Cream Sliders, vanilla gelato, candied pistachio, amarena cherries, toasted marshmallow & hot fudge

-Panna Cotta

-Waffles & Ice Cream

-DB's Cheesecake Lollipop Tree Table Share, toffee crunch, cherry pistachio, chocolate tuxedo, with bubblegum whipped cream, cotton candy +24

(Menu is subject to change.)

THE GOAT by David Burke, a casual tavern with a fun vibe and a modern American and Italian menu. THE GOAT by David Burke recently received a three-star review by NJ Monthly for Chef Burke's "sassy" restaurant with award-winning and innovative interpretations centered around the tavern's custom-made wood-fired oven. The restaurant designed by celebrity Chef Burke, a Hazlet native, has quickly become a favorite, neighborhood spot with a lively bar and bustling dining room. Check the website for weekly Bingo Nights, monthly comedy nights and wine dinners in the Chandelier Room. Enjoy THE GOAT by David Burke's Mother's Day 3-Course Prix Fixe Menu $55++ per person from 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. The restaurant is located at 1411 NJ-36, Union Beach, NJ 07735. Call (732) 264-5222 or visit www.thegoatbydb.com. On social media: @thegoatbydb

3-Course Prix Fixe Menu Served 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Table Shares

-Herb Oil & Parmesan Flatbread, pesto dipping sauce +8

-Clams on the Half Shell, salsa verde, little necks, cocktail sauce +16

APPETIZER

Choice of -

-Caesar Salad, crouton, parmesan cheese, lemon, classic dressing

-Beet, Goat Cheese & Bacon Salad, little gem lettuce, angry nuts, croutons, grapes

-Asparagus Salad, watermelon, tomatoes, burrata and prosciutto

-Tuna Tartare Tacos, crispy shell, avocado, capers, sundried tomato, olives

-Shrimp Cocktail, cocktail sauce, lemon +5

-Eggplant Raviolis, Tomatoes, Capers & Parmesan Cheese

-Clothesline Bacon, maple black pepper glazed 2 pc

-Fritto Misto, calamari, shrimp, zucchini, eggplant and long hots

-Margherita, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil

MAIN

Choice of -

-Steak & Eggs, grilled skirt steak, scramble eggs, home fries, chimichurri

-Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, mango, banana, berries & maple whipped cream

-New Jersey Eggs Benedict, poached egg, pork roll, english muffin, hollandaise sauce

-Roast Chicken, chicken and corn dumplings and succotash

-"Breaking My Balls" Rigatoni, wagyu meatball bolognese, tomato, basil, ricotta

-Lobster Ravioli, asparagus and tomato Jam

-Shrimp & Scallops Scampi, cauliflower "agrodolce", zucchini, pine nuts, and raisins

-Lemon Pepper Salmon, peas, mushrooms and asparagus

-Surf & Turf, filet mignon with lobster risotto +10

DESSERT

-Carrot Cake Parfait, Berries & Whipped Cream

-Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sliders, amarena cherries, candied pistachio, toasted marshmallow, warm chocolate sauce

-Strawberry Shortcake, Hot Honey

-Key Lime Pie, whipped cream

-"THE GOAT" Chocolate Mousse Cake, goat milk caramel, raspberry, espresso whipped cream, almonds

-Vanilla Bean Crème Brûlée, caramelized sugar, crispy wafer

David Burke's Dixie Lee Bakery

Plenty of sweet treats for Mom at David Burke's Dixie Lee Bakery too! Enjoy Dixie Lee's famous breads, donuts, legendary crumb cake, pastries and custom cakes for all celebrations or just because. The new hours are 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday - Sunday. Pre-ordering is encouraged by calling (732) 787-0674 or by visiting the bakery. David Burke's Dixie Lee Bakery is located at 303 Main Street, Keansburg, NJ. Call (732) 787-0674 or visit: https://dixieleebakerybydb.com/. On social media: @dixieleebakerybydb and @chefdavidburke

Photo Credit: Red Horse Ostrich Scramble - Credit Red Horse