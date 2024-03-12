Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with GLENDALOUGH at NYC Venues

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in New York City at venues that are featuring recipes from Glendalough, the craft spirits distillery located in Ireland’s Wicklow Mountains. Here are some destinations that have a different flare than the traditional Irish pub this St. Paddy's Day.

-Banc Café (431 Third Ave, NYC) – Now through St. Patrick’s Day, stop in for specialty Glendalough Irish whiskey and gin cocktails and classic Irish fare all week long. The real party begins Thursday night with live music starting at 9pm until midnight. This Murray Hill mainstay will continue the festivities on Saturday after the St. Patrick’s Day Parade with live music kicking off at 4pm.

-Five & Dime (8 Park Place, NYC) – Now until St. Patrick’s Day, treat yourself with a Glendalough Irish Coffee at this all-day coffee shop which will have a special menu featuring Glendalough Irish Whiskey and Irish Gin cocktails.

-Ivory Peacock (38 W 26th St, NYC) – If you can’t make it across the pond to the Emerald Isle, visit the Emerald Bar at The Ivory Peacock starting on March 12th for bespoke Irish whiskey and Irish Gin cocktails (especially if whiskey isn’t your tipple of choice).

-Seaborne (228 Van Brunt St, Red Hook) – If you’d rather stick around in Brooklyn, visit the local neighborhood bar Seaborne where they’ll introduce their St. Paddy’s Day menu. On the 17th the bar will open early at noon to welcome guests with a Irish fare food menu.

For more information on Glendalough Distillery, please visit https://us.glendaloughdistillery.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Glendalough Distillery