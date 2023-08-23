Celebrate National Burger Day on 8/24 at THE STANDARD GRILL in the Meatpacking District

Aug. 23, 2023

Celebrate National Burger Day on 8/24 at THE STANDARD GRILL in the Meatpacking District

National Burger Day is coming up on Thursday, 8/24. Forget grilling and visit a restaurant that is sure  to satisfy your burger cravings.  Introducing The Standard Burger at The Standard Grill, a restaurant at The Standard, High Line. This burger is topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, American cheese, with special sauce on a sesame seed bun. Enjoy this classy burger for just $22 and wash it down with a tall and refreshing cocktail from the bar.

Opened in 2009, The Standard Grill  immediately became an icon of the Meatpacking District renaissance, celebrating the flavors and traditions of old New York with a contemporary edge.  The Standard Grill has the familiar feel of a neighborhood bistro—remixed with The Standard’s buzzy, international sensibility. Live entertainment and luxe finishes elevate the timeless atmosphere to new heights. Defined by bold flavors, the finest ingredients and an unmistakable New York attitude, The Standard Grill pioneers New American cuisine wherever it lands.

The Standard Grill is located at 848 Washington Street, New York, NY 10014.  For more information, hours of operation and menus, please visit https://thestandardgrill.com/the-standard-grill-new-york.

Photo Credit: Provided by The Standard Grill



