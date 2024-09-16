Carlo De Biasi of San Felice Wine Estates Selected for Prestigious Wine Award

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Carlo De Biasi, General Manager of San Felice Wine Estates, has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious Wine Executive of the Year award at the Wine Star Awards by Wine Enthusiast. The awards ceremony will take place in January 2025.

This nomination is a testament not only to Carlo De Biasi’s talent and dedication but also to a significant milestone in our ongoing journey of growth.

In recent years, San Felice Wine Estates has revitalized its journey, driven by authenticity, sustainability, and innovation—values that have always been at the core of our corporate philosophy. Carlo De Biasi's nomination is a testament to San Felice Wine Estates' unwavering commitment to promoting a wine production that is both authentic and cutting-edge, capable of harmonizing tradition with a forward-looking vision. We are deeply proud of this achievement and approach the challenges and opportunities ahead with great enthusiasm.

To learn more about San Felice Wine Estates in Tuscany, Italy, please visit HERE and follow them on Instagram @sanfelice_official.

Photo Credit: Andrea di Lorenzo

