CREAMLINE Debuts St. Patrick's Day Mint Milkshake through 3/18

Creamline, the Farm-Sourced American classics restaurant in partnership with Ronnybrook Farm, and the iconic Economy Candy, are continuing their series of luscious limited edition milkshakes.

Just in time for Saint Patrick’s Day, the duo is offering a Saint Patrick’s Day Mint Milkshake, a Ronnybrook Farm milkshake with vanilla ice cream and Junior Mints from Economy Candy and topped with green whipped cream and a chocolate coin. The specialty shake will be offered at Creamline's Chelsea Market Location through Monday, March 18th, to celebrate the holiday.

The beloved Ronnybrook Farm, Creamline’s chef/owner, Harris Mayer and his partner Nick Contess, work with local farmers and purveyors that are based exclusively in New York State who only sell the highest quality ingredients. Creamline's chef-driven menu of casual favorites include burgers; chicken sandwiches such as the cult favorite honey butter fried chicken sandwich; grilled cheese; milkshakes; and more.

To learn more about Creamline, hours and locations, please visit https://www.creamlinenyc.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Creamline