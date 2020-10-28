CONCORD HILL in Williamsburg, Brooklyn Celebrates Voting with Free Shots for Voters

CONCORD HILL

Concord Hill is celebrating our right to vote with a free house-infused shot between now and 11/3. Guests who show their voting sticker get a free shot with any purchase during Happy Hour 4pm-6pm (Tuesday - Sunday).

After standing in long lines, voters can enjoy one of Bar Manager Victor Bautista (ex-Il Buco Alimentari, Atla, Crown Shy) new Fall cocktails featuring infusions, cordials, smoke and spices, like the hot toddy-inspired More Boo's Please with roasted pumpkin infused gin, chamomile, Boomsma bitters and lemon, which is served warm and perfect to sip in the restaurant's cozy outdoor dining tent. For bourbon lovers, Smoke Break is a blend of fig-infused bourbon, Cardamaro amaro, Braulio, maple and walnut bitters that's smoked with cherry and apple wood chips, while At the Bottom of Everything marries bourbon, Averna, amarena cherries, mint, basil and lemon. Spice Up Your Life combines fennel-infused gin with star anise, cinnamon, grapefruit and egg white, while Glass Case of Emotion, made with gin, Lillet, Salers and apricot liqueur, is a cocktail injected into a glass sphere with the help of an oversized syringe.

Mezcal and tequila are two of Victor's favorite spirits and the Mexico City native creates seasonal riffs on the Margarita with The Cure, for which he blends morita chile-infused tequila (a dry chile that's more smoky and spicy than chipotle) with Cappelletti amaro, cassis liqueur, hibiscus, agave and lime and serves with a Tajin rim (a popular Mexican seasoning made with red chiles, salt and lime powder). The refreshing yet spicy Ring the Alarm combines smoky mezcal, red chili infused Aperol, pineapple juice, fresh lime, agave and chili bitters. And Victor's Pineapple & Rosemary Infused Mezcal, one flight of the three mini infusions in the Flight Risk, along with Plum & Thyme Infused Rum and Homemade Limoncello.

About Concord Hill: The casual ambiance of this cozy, friendly spot belies the sophistication of the cooking and cocktail program. The quality of ingredients and hospitality are everything for Chef/Owner Guy Kairi, who took over Concord Hill last year, elevating the food and dining experience at the neighborhood favorite. A graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education, Guy worked at Telepan before moving to Paris to apprentice in some of the city's top restaurants and cooking in kitchens around the world from France to Basque Country to Israel. General Manager and Beverage Director Gina Buck oversees the beverage program, which highlights classic and natural wines, craft beers and cocktails. Bar Manager Victor Bautista creates vibrant seasonal signature cocktails, as well as alcohol-free drinks. Happy hour 4-6pm Tuesday - Sunday and daily oyster specials. For indoor dining, Concord Hill is following state guidelines, all tables will be 6 feet apart and servers will have face shields in addition to their mask. Reservations accepted by phone or OpenTable. Delivery and pickup orders can be made through ChowNow, plus get 15% OFF all alcoholic beverages when you order through the app with code 15OFF. 374 Graham Ave, Brooklyn; Hours: Tue-Thurs: 11am-10pm, Fri: 11am-11pm, Sat: 10am-11pm, Sun: 10am-10pm (Closed Mondays); www.concordhillbk.com; @ConcordHillBK

Photo Credit: Lily Brown, MST Creative PR

