COFFEE PROJECT NEW YORK and CHOBANI Scholarship Program for African American Baristas

The award-winning coffee roastery, cafe and training center Coffee Project New York is launching to offer six African American coffee professionals access to a comprehensive Barista Training Program, professionally certified by the Specialty Coffee Association.

The scholarship initiative launches with support from Chobani, and in honor of Black History Month, with the goal of promoting a more diverse and inclusive coffee industry.

BARISTA TRAINING PROGRAM DETAILS

Coffee Project New York's comprehensive Barista Training Program consists of two full-day virtual Coffee Skills Program certified by the Specialty Coffee Association - Introduction to Coffee course and a Barista Skills Foundation course - that provide coffee professionals with essential skills to help advance their careers, such as espresso bar skills, proper methods to grind coffee beans, milk techniques and latte art, health and safety, customer service, and basic business practices. Upon completion of the course and passing of the exams, attendees receive a certificate of recognition from the Specialty Coffee Association. As a partner, Chobani is covering 100% of the tuition costs for the program, and is also providing a welcome kit, as well as 25 cases of free Chobani® Oat Barista Edition.

The program is for baristas who are currently in the industry, and/or have some experience working in coffee, and are interested in advancing their skills.

Interested candidates can find more information and apply here.

ABOUT COFFEE PROJECT NEW YORK

Coffee Project New York is the award-winning, female-owned coffee brand, roastery and training center, co-founded by Chi Sum Ngai and her partner Kaleena Teoh. Based in New York City with cafes in the East Village, Chelsea, and Brooklyn, and a roastery and training center in Long Island City, Coffee Project New York aims to promote an inclusive and sustainable coffee culture by prioritizing thoughtful sourcing practices, the welfare of their employees and communities, and increased access to educational opportunities for people to pursue careers in the coffee industry.



Named TimeOut New York's "Most Loved Coffee Shop," the brand has built a loyal following through its popular cafes, while also establishing itself as a force in the national professional coffee scene. Coffee Project New York's Academy is the only Specialty Coffee Association-certified Premier Training Campus in the state. In addition to offering both professional classes and nonprofessional workshops at the Academy, they regularly partner with youth organizations and shelters to offer classes and job training opportunities.

Image credit: Courtesy of Coffee Project New York