CITY HARVEST PRESENTS BID 2023: DRIVE-IN EVENT To Benefit New Yorkers in Need

City Harvest’s signature tasting event, City Harvest Presents BID 2023: Drive-In, will take place on Wednesday, October 18 at The Glasshouse in Manhattan. The city’s premier tasting event will bring together the biggest names in the culinary industry to help City Harvest rescue and deliver free, nutritious food for millions of New Yorkers in need. Last year’s BID was a record-setting evening, raising enough to help feed nearly 4 million New Yorkers.

Guests will be immersed in this year’s Drive-In theme, celebrating the classic treats of the iconic drive-in, as they taste food and drinks from over 50 of New York City’s best chefs, restaurants, and mixologists. Attendees will enjoy a night full of entertainment and fun surprises, while bidding on the exceptional live auction, with one-of-a-kind experiences such as a private dinner prepared by Top Chef judges Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, and Kristen Kish, and an exclusive collaboration dinner prepared by Chef Stefano Secchi of Rezdôra and TV personality Andrew Zimmern. This year’s event will feature an array of culinary titans and acclaimed restaurants, including Geoffrey Zakarian, Eric Ripert, Melba Wilson, Marc Forgione, Markus Glocker, Hillary Sterling, Andrew Carmellini, Cedric and Ochi Vongerichten, Michael Lomonaco, Stefano Secchi, COTE Korean Steakhouse, Rao’s, Ci Siamo, Masalawala & Sons, Nami Nori, and more.

“As food costs remain high and the price of necessities like housing and childcare increase, millions of our neighbors across New York City are relying on City Harvest to help put nutritious meals on their tables,” said Jilly Stephens, CEO of City Harvest. “With the holidays around the corner, we are excited to welcome friends and supporters to BID 2023: Drive-In for an unforgettable evening to ensure our neighbors in need have fresh, nourishing food in the months to come.”

This year’s event will be hosted by Celebrity Chef and Food Network Star Geoffrey Zakarian, who serves as the Chair of the City Harvest Food Council and member of their board. He will also be hosting the exclusive VIP area, GZ’s Screening Room, for guests with stations featuring some of the city’s best restaurants including COTE Korean Steakhouse, Koloman, Nami Nori, Rezdôra, and Zou Zou's.

“I am thrilled to host City Harvest's marquee tasting event, BID, this year. We have such an exciting night planned for guests featuring the best food in New York City! Every dollar we raise is going to help City Harvest's mission of feeding our neighbors in need,” says Zakarian.

Please visit cityharvest.org/BID for more information and to purchase tickets.

Participating restaurants include Butcher Bar, Casella's, Caviar Russe, Ci Siamo, Corner Bar, COTE Korean Steakhouse, D'Artagnan, Ed's Lobster Bar, Eitan Productions, Épicerie Boulud, Gourmet Attitude, Grand Banks, GupShup, Hill Country Barbecue, Janie's Life Changing Baked Goods, Koloman, l’abeille, La Newyorkina, Le Bernardin, Ma•dé, Mandarin Oriental, New York, Mari, Masalawala & Sons, Melba's Restaurant, Mercado Little Spain, Mexology, Muddling Memories, Nami Nori, Nudibranch, One Fifth, One White Street, Oysters XO, Portale Restaurant, Porter House Bar & Grill, Rao's, Rezdôra, Richard Sandoval Hospitality, Ron Ben-Israel Cakes, Saigon Social, Sona, Soothr, South Soho Bar, Sugar Hill Creamery, Sweetbriar, Temple Court, The Cup Bearer, The Dutch, The Fulton by Jean-Georges, The Good Batch Bakery, The Lambs Club, Veselka Restaurant, Win Son, Zola Bakes, Zou Zou's, and more.

About City Harvest:

City Harvest is New York’s first and largest food rescue organization, collecting perfectly good food that would otherwise go to waste to help feed the millions of New Yorkers who struggle to put meals on their tables. In over 40 years serving New Yorkers experiencing food insecurity, we have rescued more than one billion pounds of fresh, nutritious food and delivered it—free of charge—to hundreds of food pantries, soup kitchens, community partners, and our own Mobile Markets® across the five boroughs. This year, we will rescue and distribute more than 77 million pounds of nutritious food to our neighbors in need. By redirecting that food to families, we will also prevent the equivalent of more than 20 million kilograms of CO2 from entering the atmosphere. Named one of America's Top 100 Charities by Forbes, City Harvest also works alongside our community partners to build their capacity, expand nutrition education, and advocate for systems change through effective public policy. Since our founding in 1982, City Harvest has always been there to feed our city—one day, one meal, one New Yorker at a time. To learn more, please visit cityharvest.org.

Photo Credit: Eric Vitale