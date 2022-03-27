CITY HARVEST Kicks Off Annual City-Wide Passover Food Drive Amid Rising Food Prices

On March 28th, City Harvest, New York's largest food rescue organization, is kicking off their annual city-wide Passover Food Drive to collect kosher items for Passover food to help feed Jewish families across New York City who are celebrating the holiday. All food collected during the Passover Food Drive will be delivered to 24 kosher food programs through organizations such as Masbia and Bnai Raphael across the five boroughs that partner with City Harvest, including in neighborhoods such as Flatbush, Kew Garden Hills, Forest Hills, Borough Park, Flat Lands and the Financial District.

According to a recent report from the UJA Federation of New York, thirty percent of Jewish households across the city are living near or below the poverty line. With the impact of the pandemic and the current surging food prices, City Harvest's work is more important than ever. Last year, City Harvest's Passover Food Drive raised over 23,000 pounds of kosher food.

Those interested in participating in the Passover Food Drive can:

-Run a traditional canned food drive by collecting non-perishable kosher foods such as tuna, salmon, sardines, peanut butter, and beans in a central location for pickup by one of City Harvest's trucks (must be 50 lbs. or above to be picked up).

-Run an online food drive through our partner #GiveHealthy, by building an online food drive page to share with your community. This allows participants to purchase fresh produce and non-perishable kosher items to be delivered directly to the City Harvest warehouse.

More information can be found: https://www.cityharvest.org/programs/food-drives/

About City Harvest: City Harvest is New York's first and largest food rescue organization, helping to feed millions of New Yorkers who struggle to put meals on their tables. As the city emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, we will rescue over 100 million pounds of fresh, nutritious food and deliver it-free of charge-to nearly 400 food pantries, soup kitchens, community partners, and our own Mobile Markets across the five boroughs. We work alongside our community partners to boost community capacity, expand nutrition education, and strengthen local food systems. For more than 35 years, City Harvest has always been there to feed our city-one day, one meal, one New Yorker at a time. To learn more, please visit cityharvest.org.

Photo Credit: Jared Siskin