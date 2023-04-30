CITIZENS Food Hall on 10th Avenue for Cinco de Mayo Drinks and Tacos

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apr. 30, 2023  
Get ready to fiesta like there's no mañana, because Cinco de Mayo is almost here! Whether you're a local or a tourist, NYC offers some of the best opportunities for this Friday's holiday.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at CITIZENS Food Hall located at 398 Tenth Avenue in Manhattan West. When you purchase a Don Londres tequila cocktail at Market Bar, you'll receive a free taco courtesy of Tastemade Me Tacos. What could be better than celebrating with authentic Mexican fare?

This tasty special offer is exclusively available at Market Bar and can be redeemed by showing proof of purchase on 5/5. To learn more, visit https://gobycitizens.com/tastemade-metacos.

Photo Credit: Daniel Kwak



The newly opened Filthy Flats in Downtown Brooklyn is reinventing the sandwich, giving it a modern and fresh twist by serving it open-faced on a flat bagel.
Cinco de Mayo, on May 5th falls on a Friday perfect for partying and it's just around he corner! Whether you're planning an intimate gathering or hosting a big get-together, we know that these cocktail recipes will be a big hit. Check them out, stock your bar and impress friends and family with your mixology skills.
Like a bouquet of fragrant blooms, chocolates have their own special language to express love and admiration. Delysia Chocolatier has great options for a savory and sweet Mother's Day gift.
Rick Martinez, the celebrated cookbook author, New York Times best seller, and food personality will be in NYC during the week of May 1st to celebrate the one year anniversary of his best selling cookbook 'Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from my Kitchen in Mexico' and to celebrate Cinco de Mayo!

April 30, 2023

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, when you purchase a Don Londres tequila cocktail at Market Bar at CITIZENS Food Hall located at 398 Tenth Avenue in Manhattan West, you'll receive a free taco courtesy of Tastemade Me Tacos.
