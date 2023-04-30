CITIZENS Food Hall on 10th Avenue for Cinco de Mayo Drinks and Tacos

Get ready to fiesta like there's no mañana, because Cinco de Mayo is almost here! Whether you're a local or a tourist, NYC offers some of the best opportunities for this Friday's holiday.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at CITIZENS Food Hall located at 398 Tenth Avenue in Manhattan West. When you purchase a Don Londres tequila cocktail at Market Bar, you'll receive a free taco courtesy of Tastemade Me Tacos. What could be better than celebrating with authentic Mexican fare?

This tasty special offer is exclusively available at Market Bar and can be redeemed by showing proof of purchase on 5/5. To learn more, visit https://gobycitizens.com/tastemade-metacos.

Photo Credit: Daniel Kwak