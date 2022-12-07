CIRCLE LINE Lights Up the Holidays with Specialty Themed Cruises

Editor's Note: If you're looking for a festive evening out, Circle Line's Holiday Harbor Lights Cruise is a great opportunity. And check out their New Year's Eve Cruise.

Circle Line, home of NYC's most iconic sightseeing boat tours, announced the all new holiday-themed cruises for the month of December. Beginning on Wednesday, December 7th at 7:00 pm and sailing daily through the end of the year, the legendary sightseeing cruise line will be decked out for the holidays, magically transforming their fan-favorite Harbor Lights Cruise into a seasonal Holiday Harbor Lights Cruise. Circle Line will also close out the year with an epic New Year's Eve Party Cruise, offering breathtaking views of NYC fireworks from the water as the clock strikes midnight.

Decorated from stern to bow with twinkling lights, green garland, holiday ornaments, and Christmas trees, tourists and locals alike can enjoy a full tour of New York City from the comfort of the heated indoor decks on Circle Line's Holiday Harbor Lights Cruise. Aboard the joyful boat rides departing from Pier 83, Circle Line will be offering a specialty curated holiday drink menu featuring Sam Adams Winter Lager, and a delicious lineup of warm seasonal cocktails including S'mores Hot Chocolate, Sugar Cookie Martini, S'mores-tini, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Irish Coffee, and Hot Toddies.

To add another layer of warmth to this cozy winter activity, plush branded blankets will also be available for purchase on all cruises, and the first 500 guests to attend the inaugural Holiday Harbor Lights Cruise on Wednesday, December 7th will receive a blanket for free to keep warm while taking in the city sights.

Circle Line's winter roster also includes a special New Year's Eve Cruise, where guests 21 years and older can sail into 2023 in style and ring in the new year from the water. This celebratory party cruise, setting sail from 10pm-1am, will give guests a front-row seat to one of the world's most incredible fireworks shows on the Hudson River. Featuring epic DJ tunes, a premium open bar, passed hors d'oeuvres, and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, this once-in-a-lifetime cruise will have passengers dancing all night long. Tickets are available now for $229 at CircleLine.com.

"There's nothing more magical than seeing the New York City skyline from the water during the holidays when the city is decked out in twinkling lights and festive décor," said Craig Kanarick, CEO of New York Cruise Lines. "At Circle Line, we are always looking to make the experience extra memorable for our guests, and from the New Year's Eve Party Cruise to the Holiday Harbor Lights series, our epic holiday lineup has something for everyone."

To view the Holiday Harbor Lights Cruise schedule and find out more information, please visit here. For additional details on Circle Line's New Year's Eve Cruise, please visit here. For full details on Circle Line or to book a boat ride, please visit here.

About New York Cruise Lines

New York Cruise Lines (NYCL) is the industry leader in marine-based sightseeing, transportation, entertainment, and dining that emphasizes the ultimate in hospitality set to the beauty of the New York City skyline. NYCL owns and operates 24 ships, including the most extensive and modern fleet in the sightseeing industry. NYCL's iconic brand, Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises, is a fixture in global tourism, hosting more than 80 million passengers since 1945. Recognized as "America's Favorite Boat Ride," Circle Line is world-famous for sightseeing and special events including concerts and private parties. Operating from Pier 83 in Hudson River Park at 42nd Street and 12th Avenue, (convenient to Times Square, The High Line and Hudson Yards) and Slip 6 in Battery Park, Circle Line is the oldest and largest provider of sightseeing cruises using the most modern vessels. NYCL also operates the iconic New York Water Taxi private transportation fleet, New York's only maritime thrill-ride, The Beast, and New York's only floating, moving restaurants-North River Lobster Company and La Barca Cantina.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of New York Cruise Lines/Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises