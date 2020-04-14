CINCO JOTAS Supports José Andrés' World Central Kitchen by Donating 10% of US Online Sales

The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting people across the globe and to help combat this, philanthropic chef José Andrés and his World Central Kitchen (WCK) have mobilized to feed those in need. As this pandemic continues, the foundation works to expand their efforts to include assisting the hardworking healthcare workers on the front lines, elderly populations who must stay inside, children unable to go to school and families lacking access to healthy food.

To assist with providing additional resources, Spain's premium gourmet brand of acorn-fed 100% ibérico ham, Cinco Jotas, will be donating 10% of all online sales* in the United States from April 15th through May 3rd.

Those wishing to express solidarity while indulging in a bit of luxury can purchase a bone-in or boneless ham to carve at their leisure or opt for pre-sliced morsels to enjoy on their own or to add to any dish. Sophisticated gift sets are also available and are the perfect treat to send for birthdays, Mother's Day and Father's Day, and more.

As we adapt to the new normal of confinement, many are looking for recipes that are simple, tasty and that we can easily make at home to brighten up the days that we have left of isolation. Slices of Cinco Jotas ibérico ham are perfect to cook with at home.

Here is a link to the recipe for Uni with Tripe and Cinco Jotas Ham from Mercado Little Spain.

Those looking to indulge in healthy recipes using Cinco Jotas can find more recipes here.

*All Cinco Jotas products are available for purchase online at cincojotas.us, La Tienda, Hamlovers, La Española Meats and Marky's.

Cinco Jotas online store continues to function normally and has adapted its delivery to ensure that it is safe for both the contributor and the consumer.

About Cinco Jotas

Founded in 1879, Cinco Jotas is a premium gourmet brand of acorn-fed 100% ibérico ham of the highest quality. It is a 100% family-owned business, led by 7th generation members of the Osborne family. Raised free range in the woodlands of Jabugo (Southwest Spain), Cinco Jotas native Iberian pigs feed on acorns, roots and herbs. The ancestral traditions of five generations of experts have helped create a product that respects the local culture and the artisanal process. Declared a Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO, the Jabugo natural parks offer abundant rains, mild climate and Atlantic breezes to make the perfect location to obtain what many call the best ham in the world. This gourmet product has been distinguished with the highest Iberian Quality Standard grade achievable, visible by the prestigious 5-star black label. This is why Cinco Jotas acorn-fed 100% ibérico ham has long been considered to be one of Spain's National Treasures. Now the official partner of The World's 50 Best Restaurants, an exclusive annual event in the world of international gastronomy, Cinco Jotas is sold in over 40 countries, the leader in terms of global sales in the 100% ibérico luxury ham market in Spain. A portion of all proceeds from our ham products goes towards preserving the Spanish meadows (dehesas) by way of the regional University of Huelva. Cinco Jotas products are sold in an expanding network of specialty gourmet retailers around the world, and in the US at La Tienda, Hamlovers, La Española Meats and Marky's, and at our online store: www.cincojotas.us

About World Central Kitchen

Founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen (WCK) uses the power of food to heal and strengthen communities through times of crisis and beyond. WCK has transformed the field of disaster response to help devastated communities recover and establish resilient food systems. Since its founding, WCK has served more than 15 million meals to those impacted by natural disasters and other crises around the world in countries including Albania, The Bahamas, Colombia, Guatemala, Haiti, Mexico, Mozambique, Spain, Venezuela, and the United States. Learn more at WCK.org.

