CHOLA COASTAL INDIAN CUISINE on the Upper East Side Debuts Exciting New Dishes

The Two-star New York Times reviewed and Michelin Guide recognized Chola Coastal Indian Cuisine has held its place among the chic design shops and upscale dining destinations of the Upper East Side for the past 26 years.

Steeped in tradition and culinary excellence, Chola is the creation of Shiva Natarajan, the visionary who pioneered the Indian dining scene in New York City. While Shiva has passed the torch to his protégé and current owner, Min Bhujel, his heart remains with his crown jewel as he stays heavily involved in menu development.

Notably, Shiva has just added 25 new dishes to the menu, a testament to his dedication to culinary excellence and recent travels to India to uncover and share original recipes beloved by billions.

At Chola, the culinary journey begins in the kitchen, where every spice blend, chutney, and sauce are made from scratch in-house to ensure a rich tapestry of authentic Indian flavors. From the aroma of freshly ground spices to the delicate balance of regional nuances, each dish is a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation. While the service embodies the ethos of Indian hospitality and the principle of "Atithi Devo Bhava”, meaning “the guest is god.”

Chola offers a well-curated international wine list, a selection of Indian beers, and cocktail program curated by Allen Katz, Owner of the New York Distilling Company, that compliments the menu.

Highlights of the new menu include, but are not limited to:

-Puchkawala Alu Dum: spiced tamarind potatoes from the streets of Kolkata

-Kodi Vepudu: chicken sautéed with peppercorn-based spices and curry leaf, from Andhra

-Bhoger Khichuri: a delicious one pot meal of rice, moong lentil and vegetables from Durga Pooja festivals of Kolkota

-Lata Shetty’s Lobster Ghee Roast: a family recipe from Shiva’s mother-in-law with tamarind, coconut, and onions

-Mughlai Goat Biryani: a highly aromatic specialty with Basmati rice, whole spices, yogurt, and herbs served in a clay pot

Chola is located at 232 E 58th St, New York, NY 10022. For more information, menus, and hours of operation visit https://www.cholany.com/ and call (212) 688-4619.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chola