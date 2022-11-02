CHIVAS and The Dough Club Team up for Donut Day on 11/5
Saturday, November 5th is Donut Day and Chivas Blended Scotch Whisky wants you to consume its whisky, not in a dram, or in a cocktail, but by taking a bite out of a custom, delicious, whisky infused mochi donut!
You may be thinking, how is that "dough"able? Chivas Mizunara, the world's first luxury whisky finished in Japanese Mizunara Oak casks, teamed up with The Dough Club, a favorite in NYC for mochinut donuts to create light, fluffy, Chivas Mizunara-infused donuts with a coffee whiskey glaze, dusted with chocolate powder on one side, and topped with a chocolate pocky stick.
These custom creations are only available in NYC, and on November 5th, The Dough Club is giving away FREE donuts while supplies last. Located in Williamsburg (294 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn NY), and Chinatown (119 Baxter Street, New York NY) this is one stop you don't want to miss! If you can't make it but think this may be a fit for coverage we are happy to have them delivered to your doorstep!
Cheers to "doughing" it up!
And if you're feeling thirsty, this pairs best with Chivas Mizunara Iced coffee! Please see below for the full iced coffee recipe.
Ingredients:
-2 parts Chivas Mizunara
-1 part sweetened condensed milk
-1 part fresh espresso
-1 pinch(es) of salt
-Orange zest, to garnish
-Grated hazelnut, to garnish
Method: Add Chivas Mizunara, sweetened condensed milk and salt to a glass with ice. Stir all ingredients together. Add espresso and stir again. Grate orange zest and hazelnut over the top of the drink. Serve.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chivas
CHIVAS and The Dough Club Team up for Donut Day on 11/5
