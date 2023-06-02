CHARMING TASTE OF EUROPE Programming Introduces European Specialties to US and Canada

Our readers will agree that Europe has great charm and it is the birthplace of some of the finest products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a project that introduces European specialties to the United States and Canada that include Italian and French wines along with fresh fruits from Greece.

The Charming Taste of Europe is co-funded by the European Union and is also promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria “Agios Loukas” and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. Initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals will continue to be presented to highlight the outstanding qualities of these European agricultural products.

We had the pleasure of attending a press event by The Charming Taste of Europe in NYC that focused on the wines of Abruzzo where we tasted three of the region’s very pleasing wines and learned about the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo. This non-profit association was established in 2002 and is comprised of all of the subjects in the control system aiming to protect, enhance, and maintain the interests of the Controlled Designation of Origin (DOC) wines of the region. The wines that were featured at the event include Montepulciano d’Abruzzo DOC, Trebbiano d’Abruzzo DOC, Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo DOC, and Villamagna DOC.

