CHARMING TASTE OF EUROPE Programming Introduces European Specialties to US and Canada

CHARMING TASTE OF EUROPE

By:
TRIBINI Espresso Martini – An Outstanding RTD Photo 1 TRIBINI Espresso Martini – An Outstanding RTD
Master Mixologist: Kevin Lucerpio of AperiBar by Charlie Palmer Collective Photo 2 Master Mixologist: Kevin Lucerpio of AperiBar by Charlie Palmer Collective
World Paloma Day 5/22 with Patrón Tequila and Tequila Cazadores Photo 3 World Paloma Day 5/22 with Patrón Tequila and Tequila Cazadores
More for Memorial Day – A Staycation Weekend Photo 4 More for Memorial Day – A Staycation Weekend

More for Memorial Day – A Staycation Weekend

Our readers will agree that Europe has great charm and it is the birthplace of some of the finest products in the world.  The Charming Taste of Europe is a project that introduces European specialties to the United States and Canada that include Italian and French wines along with fresh fruits from Greece. 

The Charming Taste of Europe is co-funded by the European Union and is also promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria “Agios Loukas” and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. Initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals will continue to be presented to highlight the outstanding qualities of these European agricultural products.

We had the pleasure of attending a press event by The Charming Taste of Europe in NYC that focused on the wines of Abruzzo where we tasted three of the region’s very pleasing wines and learned about the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo. This non-profit association was established in 2002 and is comprised of all of the subjects in the control system aiming to protect, enhance, and maintain the interests of the Controlled Designation of Origin (DOC) wines of the region.  The wines that were featured at the event include Montepulciano d’Abruzzo DOC, Trebbiano d’Abruzzo DOC, Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo DOC, and Villamagna DOC.

We encourage our readers to learn more about the Charming Taste of Europe initiative by visiting their web site at www.charmingtasteofeurope.eu.

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy



RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
THE RICHARDSON and BOULTON & WATT Present Refreshing Cocktail Recipes Photo
THE RICHARDSON and BOULTON & WATT Present Refreshing Cocktail Recipes

Head to Brooklyn institution for billiards and a frozen cocktail with a twist at The Richardson, or make your way to the East Village and have the flavor of this summer mixed into a cocktail at Boulton & Watt.

2
PARTNERS COFFEE for Cold Brew and Much More Photo
PARTNERS COFFEE for Cold Brew and Much More

As we get ready for summer activities, Partners Coffee has you covered. Whether you are packing for a picnic in the park, a beach day, or summer travels, the Brooklyn-based coffee roaster has all the essentials for every coffee lover on-the-go.

3
Review: RED HORSE by David Burke in White Plains-The Talk of the Town Photo
Review: RED HORSE by David Burke in White Plains-The Talk of the Town

David Burke is a celebrity chef whose restaurants bring people together to enjoy the best of the best in modern American culinary fare. His newest restaurant in White Plains, Red Horse by David Burke at The Opus Westchester is attracting guests from near and far.

4
Choose Viña Leyda Chilean Wine for National Rosé Month Photo
Choose Viña Leyda Chilean Wine for National Rosé Month

Get to know Viña Leyda Rosé from coastal Chile that is ideal for summer gatherings, patio parties, and Saturday night sips.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... (read more about this author)

PARTNERS COFFEE for Cold Brew and Much MorePARTNERS COFFEE for Cold Brew and Much More
Review: RED HORSE by David Burke in White Plains-The Talk of the TownReview: RED HORSE by David Burke in White Plains-The Talk of the Town
Choose Viña Leyda Chilean Wine for National Rosé MonthChoose Viña Leyda Chilean Wine for National Rosé Month
US TAPAS WEEK 6/11 to 6/18 – Experience Spain in NYCUS TAPAS WEEK 6/11 to 6/18 – Experience Spain in NYC

Videos

Video: Tony Nominee Kara Young Wants to Change Your Mind and Make You Think Video Video: Tony Nominee Kara Young Wants to Change Your Mind and Make You Think
Sara Bareilles Talks Tony Nomination & WAITRESS Film Video
Sara Bareilles Talks Tony Nomination & WAITRESS Film
Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination Video
Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination
Jordan E. Cooper Talks AIN'T NO MO' Tony Nominations on CBS Video
Jordan E. Cooper Talks AIN'T NO MO' Tony Nominations on CBS
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You