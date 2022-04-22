CHARLEY in Harrison, NJ Now Offers Weekend Brunch

We're excited to share that brunch is now available at Charley, the new Viennese bistro from accomplished hospitality investor David Barry and acclaimed Chef Kurt Gutenbrunner. Charley is a cozy 65-seat neighborhood joint in Harrison, NJ inspired by the culture of a Viennese Kaffeehaus, with a menu of bright and transportive central-European dishes. Putting an emphasis on engaging and community, Charley is a space for diners to gather over coffee, cocktails, and a meal.



Highlights from Charley's new brunch menu include: Kaiserschmarrn, Austrian caramelized pancakes with raisins and blueberries; Hapsburg Martini Egg with two soft boiled eggs in a glass, avocado toast, and chives; Alpine Omelet with mushrooms, alpine cheese, and fingerling potatoes; Smoked Salmon & Rosti with smoked salmon, potato rosti, horseradish, sour cream, and dill; and Bratwurst & Eggs with scrambled eggs, grilled bratwurst, roasted potato, and salad

Charley is open for brunch beginning at 11AM on Saturdays and Sundays, with reservations available via Resy. We're happy to pass along additional information, images, or set up a time for you to visit the restaurant.

Charley is located 202 Angelo Cifelli Dr, Harrison, NJ 07029. Visit https://charley.com/ or call 973.268.8000.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Charley