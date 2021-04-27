CELLO Presents a Free Virtual Cheese Board-Making Class on 5/6 for Moms and Many More

Cello, the specialty cheese maker, is joining forces once again with charcuterie connoisseur, @cheeseboardqueen to host a virtual cheese board-making class that is free and open to the public. The class is in honor of the upcoming Mother's Day holiday.

A cheese board is often the centerpiece to so many of life's warmest moments. So whether spending the day with a mother figure virtually or in person, the event offers a fun, special way to stay connected and the end result is a beautifully seasonal and tasty spread.

The full event details are below:

WHO: Cello Cheese x @cheeseboardqueen

WHAT: Mother's Day Cheeseboard-Making Class

WHEN: Thursday, May 6th @ 6:30PM EST

WHERE: Instagram Live via @cheeseboardqueen page

About Cello

Maker of the signature Copper Kettle cheese, Cello is a handcrafted, specialty cheese brand that is breathing new life into Old World cheese-making. The brand produces everything from traditional favorites like Asiago and Romano, to flavored hand-rubbed Fontina, and specialty cheese flights. Beyond their diverse product portfolio, Cello aims to make the process of learning about cheese as easy and enjoyable as eating it. They offer accessible resources with expert insight into pairings, recipes and more.

For more information on Cello Cheese, where to buy, recipes, and pairings, please visit https://www.cellocheese.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cello