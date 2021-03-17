Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CAVIT WINES Debuts Prosecco Rosé

Mar. 17, 2021  
Cavit Wines, America's # 1 Italian Wine Brand has officially announced the launch of their newest varietal, Prosecco Rosé just in time for the spring and summer season. Last year, this category of wine was approved by Italian government, which means consumer can expect to see this pink bubbly beverage on stores shelves soon.

Cavit's Prosecco Rosé is hands down going to be the drink of the season - perfect for any occasion whether you're celebrating a significant occasion or simply sipping on a glass by the pool. The Varietal is made with Glera grapes blended with Pinot Noir and once blended, goes under a second fermentation in temperature controlled stainless-steel tanks, in order to develop its characteristic perlage and delicate bouquet.

Consumers can expect a refreshing strawberry and raspberry taste with persistent bubbles and a smooth finish. Cavit's Prosecco Rosé pairs perfectly with anything from fried foods to creamy risotto, chocolate, cheese and even barbecue!

For more information on Cavit Wines, please visit: https://www.cavit.com/

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cavit Wines


