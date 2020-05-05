CARMINE'S and VIRGIL'S REAL BBQ Announce Mother's Day Feasts and Carmine's Sauce Sale

Mother's Day will look a little different this year, but mom still deserves a feast! Carmine's and sister restaurant Virgil's Real BBQ are offering two family-style feasts that each feed four to six people for $145. Both packages are available for pickup or delivery throughout Manhattan and require advance notice; with Mother's Day approaching, I hope you will share these specials with your readers.

Both restaurants are operating out of Carmine's Upper West Side location; orders can be placed by calling the restaurant at 212-362-2200 or by ordering online at www.carminesnyc.com. Carmine's Mother's Day package is the perfect Italian feast of the restaurant's signature dishes including Caesar Salad, Penne Vodka, Chicken Parmigiana, a side of Meatballs with Chocolate Torta for dessert -- perfect to pair with a magnum bottle of wine. If mom prefers barbecue, treat her to a sampling of Virgil's classics. The Mother's Day Pig Out Platter special includes Memphis Style Pork Spare Ribs, Sliced Texas Beef Brisket, BBQ Chicken served with two large sides, along with cornbread and biscuits, served with a gallon of margaritas.

For the first time ever, Carmine's is offering jars of their signature marinara sauce for sale with 100% of profits going to their employee relief fund. The 32-ounce jars of Carmine's Cares Marinara Sauce are $15 each and are now available for pickup and delivery in Manhattan from their Upper West Side location. The sauce can be purchased here or by calling the restaurant at 212-362-2200. Plans for nationwide shipping are also underway; I hope you will consider sharing this news with your readers.

As part of their ongoing efforts to support their employees during these difficult times, Carmine's is also donating 50% of gift card sales to the fund as well as $5 from the sales of each of their cookbook

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Carmine's and Virgil's Real BBQ





