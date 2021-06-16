CARMINE’S Debuts Frozen Classic Meal Kits

For the first time ever, ionic and beloved Italian restaurant Carmine's is offering a line of frozen classic meal kits featuring their most-popular dishes including Eggplant Parmigiana, Lasagna, and Pasta and Meatballs. Available for delivery nationwide, it's an easy way to enjoy a restaurant-quality meal at home. Please consider sharing this exciting news with your readers.

For over 30 years, Carmine's Family Style Italian Restaurant has delighted consumers with their delicious Southern Italian classics, all made from scratch. Served in their famous "wow-factor" portions, they make any meal feel like an Italian-American wedding feast. Customers can now enjoy the classics from the comfort of their home, with simple preparation and restaurant-quality taste.

Each meal kit provides fully prepared, heat-and-eat frozen selections serving six to eight people, along with pantry staples of pasta and homemade marinara sauce for a complete meal. The Eggplant Parmigiana ($179.95) has been a long-time customer favorite, the Pasta & Meatballs ($159.95) includes 15 over-sized meatballs, made with a blend of beef and veal, covered in sauce. Both include a bag of penne and rigatoni pasta, and one pint of marinara sauce. The Lasagna ($169.95) features layers of ground beef, veal, and cheese baked to perfection, and also includes a bag of penne and a pint of marinara.

The Classic Meal Kits are a great way to celebrate a special occasion, give as a unique and tasty gift, or for anyone to simply enjoy Carmine's delicious dishes from home. They can be ordered online at www.carminesnyc.com/shop.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Carmine's