CARMEL WINERY Introduces the New Private Collection Series to the U.S. Market

From Carmel Winery, one of the first and largest winemakers in Israel, comes a new Private Collection series that showcases the country's most prized growing regions and the venerated producer's 137 years of winemaking expertise.

Carmel's Private Collection wines are consistently acclaimed for their high quality and are characterized by their fruit-forward qualities from the top Carmel national vineyards. The series is comprised of highly acclaimed wines that have been aged 8 months and offer complex, full flavored and aromatic bouquets.

The Private Collection is designed with images from Zichron Yaakov wine cellars, built in 1890 and still active to this day. The wines have consistently been rated as one of the top Israeli best values and continuously receive recognition with awards from Israel's 'Best Value Wine' competition.

"We are delighted to launch Private Collection from Carmel Winery to the U.S. market. We offer value, quality and affordability and some of the of the best offerings from the Israel wine market," says Etti Edri, Carmel Winery's Export Manager.

Carmel Private collection 2018 series include of varietal and non-varietal wines

Winemakers Blend (Red dry wine) is an expertly crafted blend of 50% Cabernet and 50% Merlot, made by Carmel's Chief Winemaker Yiftach Peretz. It has fragrant aromas of blackberry and plum, with hints of spices and a long lingering finish. MSRP: $15

Cabernet Sauvignon (Red dry wine) - This dry red wine has intensely rich aromas of blackberry and chocolate, full-bodied accompanied by subtle oak flavor. MSRP $15

Shiraz (Red dry wine) - A dry red featuring deep purple, with medium-bodied ripe plums, blackberries, green olives and roasted herb aromas and flavors, as well as hints of new leather on rich finish. MSRP: $15

"Today our wines are amongst the best in Israel. We are proud to introduce to the American wine consumer the Private Collection series. These refreshing wines pair well with Mediterranean cuisine, and are sure to enhance any festive occasion," says Peretz.

Carmel winery Founded in 1882 by Baron Edmund de Rothschild - owner of the famous Chateau Lafite in Bordeaux - Carmel Winery works with 108 families of wine growers to nurture some 3,500 acres of top vineyards in Israel from the Galilee and the Golan Heights in the North, to the Negev in the South. These vineyards include some of the finest individual vineyard sites in the country. Carmel uses state-of-the-art technology to produce an array of wines that range in style as well as in price point, from entry-level wines to premium bottlings. With 137 years of knowledge, experience, and uncompromising quality, Carmel's wines earn well-respected scores and prestigious awards from the international wine community.

Today, at a time when the 2,500-year-old Israeli wine industry is drawing more critical and commercial acclaim than ever before, Carmel Winery is producing outstanding wines that stand up to some of the finest in the world. All wines are certified OU Kosher. For more information, please visit https://carmelwines.co.il/en/about/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Carmel Winery.





