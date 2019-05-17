CAMELBEACH MOUNTAIN WATERPARK Opens Memorial Day Weekend with Free Admission for Military & Card-Carrying Dependents

Camelbeach Mountain Waterpark, Pennsylvania's biggest outdoor waterpark, located at Camelback Resort in the Pocono Mountains, officially opens for the summer on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Camelback Resort will be honoring U.S soldiers, military members and their families with free admission to Camelbeach from Saturday, May 25 through Monday, May 27, 2019.

"We're honored to offer free admission to those who have served and to their families," stated Ame Cameron, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "And all summer long, we invite military members to enjoy Camelbeach at a reduced rate."

This Memorial Day Weekend, active military and their families are eligible for a free, full-day park admission when they present their valid Military I.D. or dependent card at the ticket window. Veterans with a DD-214 and/or an active driver's license with veteran's designation logo are also eligible for free admission. Plus, Camelbeach offers all active and retired military members and their card-carrying dependents a reduced rate of $37.00 all summer long.

A vast departure from the typical concrete waterpark environment, Camelbeach Mountain Waterpark is nestled into the base of Camelback Mountain. Waterpark enthusiasts of all ages will experience unparalleled summer fun with over 37 rides from mild to wild. Favorites include the brand new, High Noon Typhoon - sending riders soaring 6 stories into the sky. Vortex & Spin Cycle - the only duo bowl slides in the US and Titan, a family raft ride that runs the length of nearly three football fields and serpentines down the natural slope of Camelback Mountain. Mummy's Oasis, an innovative family-friendly fun water play zone designed especially for the toddlers and young children with their "mummies" and daddy's. Flowrider, where you can learn to surf or at least catch the perfect wave every time. And the Blue Nile Adventure River - will take explorers on a 1,000-foot-long journey through waterfalls, past geysers, across bubbling waters and more along its calming route.

For more information, to reserve your cabana or to purchase Camelbeach season or day passes, visit https://www.camelbeach.com/.

About Camelback Resort

Camelback Resort continues to reinvent itself since opening in 1963 with 14 trails and three lifts serving 41,656 skiers. Today, Camelback serves more than 1.6 million outdoor enthusiasts and visitors annually with 37 trails, 16 lifts, 100 percent snowmaking, the largest snow tubing park in the U.S.A. with an out-of-this-world "Galactic" light experience, Camelback Mountain Adventures (featuring the only mountain coaster in Pa. and North America's longest twin 4,000-foot Twin Zip-Flyers), Camelbeach Waterpark (the largest waterpark in Pennsylvania) and Camelback Lodge & Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark. For more information, visit https://www.camelbackresort.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Camelbeach Mountain Waterpark





