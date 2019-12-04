CAMELBACK RESORT Announces Biggest Upgrade in the History of Camelback Mountain

Powder chasers and novices alike can look forward to improved conditions and a longer season at Camelback Resort in the Pocono Mountains with a large investment into snowmaking and grooming operations for the 2019/2020 season.

Camelback Resort has invested in 377 new energy-efficient snow guns, which has replaced and exceeds older technology guns. Leveraging the latest in snow gun technology improvements, Camelback Resort will be able to make and distribute significantly more and better snow, while saving energy.

Camelback Mountain will open daily for the season on December 6th. The Ski mountain will be open from 9a.m. to 4p.m. through December 13th and then will move to full time hours with night skiing starting December 14th. Snowtubing will be open regular operating hours. Visitors can look to a season with more snow, more trail counts, improved trail conditioning, and a better experience than ever before.

"This is the single biggest upgrade in the history of Camelback Mountain," said Brian Czarnecki, President of Camelback Resort. " The new snow guns will not only significantly improve conditions and our guests' experience, they use a quarter of the amount of compressed air, notably lessoning our impact on the electrical grid."

The 377 snow guns were selected to best suit Camelback Mountain's unique runs and terrain and include 196 tower guns, 86 boom tower guns, 94 Vipers, and a Halo Fan. Advanced nozzle configurations designed specifically for Camelback Mountain allows for increased snow operations in marginal temperatures, advanced flow distribution, and a more consistent snow texture.

In terms of energy efficacy, the new snow guns use three quarters less compressed air than older models. In seasons past, operations team could only run 70 snow guns using 28,000 CFM during marginal temperatures. With these improvements, Camelback Resort will be able to operate 280 low-energy guns utilizing the same CFM. With the addition of more snow, Camelback has also added a second PistenBully 400 snowcat to the fleet of six groomers.

Last winter, Camelback expanded their terrain with a new trail, Basilisk, bringing trail count to 39 - the most trails in PA. The trail is defined by its long, winding banked turns; resembling a gigantic snake. This boardercross style trail is rated double diamond and is intended only for experts due to its drops and narrow turns.

Visit skicamelback.com to purchase season passes.

Camelback Resort continues to reinvent itself since opening in 1963 with 14 trails and 3 lifts serving 41,656 skiers. Today, Camelback serves more than 1.6 million outdoor enthusiasts and visitors annually with 39 trails, 16 lifts and USA's largest snowtubing park (with an out-of-this-world "Galactic" light experience) Camelback Mountain Adventures (featuring PA's only mountain coaster and North America's longest twin 4,000-foot Zip-Flyers), Camelbeach Waterpark (PA's largest outdoor waterpark) and Camelback Lodge & Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark, voted USA Today's #1 Indoor Waterpark. For more information, visit: www.camelbackresort.com

