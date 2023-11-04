CALLING ALL BRAVO FANS: Meet The OG Housewives At Pink Taco Times Square

Pink Taco, the Mexican restaurant known for its delicious tacos and punk rock flair is introducing an exciting new series - ‘Meet Me @ Pink Taco.’ Step into the spotlight as we kick off the series at Pink Taco Times Square (7 Times Square, 7th Avenue & 41st St) on Wednesday, November 8th, from 6-8 pm. Brace yourself for a night of fun with beloved Bravo stars, Dorinda Medley and Teresa Guidice.

For one night only, fans will have the unique opportunity to mingle with these iconic stars, capture Instagram-worthy photos, and indulge in $5 classic margaritas all night - an irresistible offer!

The tickets, which are complimentary, are currently available for the public to book below:

www.eventbrite.com/e/ny-and-nj-housewives-takeover-tickets-742348824317?aff=erelexpmlt

Following the series debut in New York City, ‘Meet Me @ Pink Taco’ will officially kick-off in Los Angeles at Pink Taco Sunset with Music Artist and DJ, Surf Mesa on Thursday, November 16th.

HOURS OF OPERATION

Sunday – Saturday: 8AM– Last call at 2AM

Happy Hour (Monday – Friday): 3PM – 7PM

Daily Brunch: 8AM – 11AM

Daily Late-Night Bottle Service: 9PM – CLOSE

For more information, please visit www.pinktaco.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Pink Taco and Bravo

 



