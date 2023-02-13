CALIZA Opens in in TriBeCa

Josh Lebowitz, restauranteur and owner of Wishbone Farms in Southampton, is opening a new Mexican restaurant, Caliza in TriBeCa on Thursday, February 16th. It is located at 378 Greenwich Street.

Caliza's menu, which is developed by Executive Chef Alfredo Vergara, is a modern take on traditional authentic Mexican food. Vergara, who hails from Mexico City, will be bringing his home roots and culinary expertise to the menu. He has worked in restaurants throughout the world including Michelin starred restaurants in Spain. Caliza signature items comprise of the Coctel De Camarones (Fresh Shrimp, Yuzu-Tomato Broth, Cucumber, Cilantro), Wild Mushroom Quesadilla (Chanterelle, Black Trumpet, Chihuahua Cheese), Whole Roasted Cauliflower (with Mole Blanco), Branzino A La Talla (with Adobo, Ensalada), Denver Cut Lamb Ribs (With Roasted Chilis, Pasilla Mixe Glaze, Salsa Roja), Porterhouse for Two (with Pickled Nopales), plus a "make your own taco" concept, and more.

To compliment the outstanding food menu, Caliza will also have an extensive tequila and mezcal selection (all of which are small batched), curated by Chef Daniel Mendoza. He specifically honed in on his bartending skills while working behind the bar under his mentor Chris Reyes at Al Dama in Brooklyn. He will use this experience to create an agave-forward cocktail menu for Caliza which include the Sangre De Jamaica Tequila (Emperical Ayuuk, Hisbiscus Tea, Fresh Lime), Morelos (Reposado Tequila, Mezcal, Palo Santo, Smoke Oaks), amongst others.

The neighborhood spot has a bright, beachy feeling which is inspired by towns that Lebowitz loves like Montauk and Tulum. The restaurant has also has a large patio that will be enclosed in the winter but open year round, upscale bar area, and a show-stopping art mural painted by Claudio Limon, which will transport guests to their favorite vacation destination. Caliza will be open Monday through Saturday starting at 5PM with dinner service, until lunch and brunch start over the next couple weeks. Guests will be able make reservations through Resy.

In addition, Caliza "Next Door" (376 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10013) will also open on February 16th. The new fast casual concept attached to the Caliza restaurant will have a service window and a kiosk app to order, serving a selection of breakfast items, special coffees and hot chocolates, tortas, salads, quesadillas, lunch bowls, and beyond. Lebowitz teamed up with popular Mexican chef and cookbook author Fany Gerson, owner of La Newyorkina and Fan-Fan Doughnuts, to bring her famous ice cream, Paletas, and baked goods to Caliza "Next Door". The fast casual concept will be open Monday through Saturday from 8AM - 4PM.

Photo Credit: Gabo Acr