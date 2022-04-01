CAFE SERAFINA in Midtown is Your Go-To Spot

Café Serafina is your all day-every day café located in the heart of Midtown on the corner of 58th Street and 7th Avenue. It is newest outpost from New York's renowned Italian experts. Guests love the location that's convenient to area theaters and only steps away from Central Park South. The attractive interior has seating that includes a broad communal table, tables for two, and comfortable areas with couches.

The Café has just what you've been craving whether it's for breakfast, lunch or dinner. We stopped by early on a Tuesday after a stroll in Central Park and before attending a show at City Center. The menu offers the right variety for all tastes and styles and their counter service is very efficient.

Café Serafina is great breakfast place to enjoy croissants, muffins and scones, You can also indulge in items that include breakfast sandwiches, quiche, or avocado toast. Pop in for pastry and coffee anytime and satisfy your sweet tooth with luscious treats like Tiramisu, Italian Cheesecake, Tarts and more.

Paninis, Pizzas and Pastas are all featured items. We highly suggest one of their pizzas on a thin, crispy crust, a perfect platform for pies such as the Funghi with tomato sauce, mozzarella and mushrooms; a classic Margherita; Pepperoni; and their secret recipe, the Tartufo Nero with a bouquet of Italian cheeses and black truffle.

Lunchtime is a great time for their salad selections, paninis, and sandwiches that include a Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Caprese, Turkey Club Sandwich, and the Italian Prosciutto Cotto. And one of our favorites, the Sirloin Steak Alla Florentina is served all day. It has tender sirloin, American cheese, pepper and onion on a tasty Ciabatta.

If you're in the mood for pasta, you've found your spot. We savored a generous portion of Spinach Ravioli topped with Café Serafina's signature tomato sauce, as good as grandmas! Guests return again and again for other pasta dishes such as Lasagna, Risotto Al Parmigiano, and a favorite, their Lasagna. There are also mains that include Free Range Chicken, and Italian Imported Branzino.

It's easy to pair beverages with Café Serafina's coffee and tea program, a variety of grab and go drinks, and of course, well selected beers and wine.

Café Serafina is an ideal eatery for the city. It's a place where everyone can find their faves and relax with good food and drink or do a grab and go. Whether you are planning food for a group, getting together with your besties, enjoying date night or going solo, visit this eatery that is sure to please.

Café Serafina is located at 922 7th Ave, New York, NY 10019 or call 646.362.6100. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, please visit https://cafeserafinany.com/. Follow them on Instagram @cafeserafinany.

Photo Credit: James Yardley @jmsyrdly