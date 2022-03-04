CAFE SERAFINA Opens in NYC

Serafina Restaurant Group's brand-new culinary concept, Café Serafina, opened on March 1, 2022 at 58th Street and Seventh Avenue near Carnegie Hall and Columbus Circle.

The newest outpost from New York's most beloved Italian experts, Café Serafina is inspired by traditional Italian cafes with a thoroughly modern twist, offering breakfast with Italian pastries, lunch, and dinner daily from 7am to 9pm. Serafina will be debuting all NEW offerings such as paninis and hand-crafted sandwiches, along with some of their favorite pastas, pizzas, and seasonal salads

Café Serafina is a bright place to start a morning and beautifully end a day, evening hours will bring Aperitivo and heartier fare such as salmon and steak that will pair perfectly with a selection of desserts, wines, and beers, all in a beautifully decorated space featuring sunny pops of pink and yellows complemented by authentic frescoed floors imported from Italy.

Café Serafina is located at 922 7th Ave (at 58tth Street). For more information, menus, and hours of operation, please visit https://www.cafeserafinany.com/. Follow along on Instagram @cafeserafinany

Photo Credit: Café Serafina