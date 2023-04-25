Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CACIQUE Foods for Cinco de Mayo and All Your Hispanic Style Meal Cravings

Apr. 25, 2023  
The time has come to start thinking about your Cinco de Mayo spread and with so many delicious bites to choose from, the possibilities are endless. This year, plan and celebrate with the high quality ingredients from Cacique, one of the country's top authentic Hispanic food brands. From apps to mains, Cacique has you covered for the ultimate Cinco de Mayo party menu.

Whether you choose to make a simple dish of Nachos or up your game with one of Cacique's fabulous recipes, you will definitely impress everyone who enjoys the tastiest dishes. And keep Cacique brand products in mind throughout the year as you plan menus for barbecues, parties, and summer gatherings.

Kick off celebrations with an appetizer. The mouth-watering, melty, and gooey Queso Fundido is prepared with Cacique's mellow, earthy, and buttery Oaxaca and robust Chorizo that is comes in the varieties of pork, beef, or soy. Check out the recipe for Queso Fundido.

Take your main course up a notch with Taquitos, made with Cacique's robust, savory, and crumbly Cojita, the neutral, fresh-tasting Crema Mexicana, and bright, creamy, and pleasantly milky Ranchero brand Queso Fresco. Here's the easy to prepare recipe for Taquitos.

Its nice to know that Cacique has everything you need to enjoy the best Hispanic food. Their products include quesos, cremas, chorizos, dips and salsa, drinks, and sopes.

For more information on Cacique brand, to learn where to purchase, and for more delicious recipes, please visit https://www.caciquefoods.com/.

Photo Credit: Photos provided by Cacique Foods



