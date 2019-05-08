Brunch Recipes for Mom by Andrea Correale of ELEGANT AFFAIRS

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

If you're planning a brunch to celebrate mom and the people you love, check out these three easy and delicious recipes by celebrity caterer and event planner, Andrea Correale. Having starting her own company out of her parents basement at the age of 16, Andrea now leads an off premise-catering empire aptly called Elegant Affairs. She produces all of her parties "on the road," often creating an event from scratch. Whether it's on an open field, over a celebrity's tennis court, on the beach or in the middle of a shopping mall, Andrea has to build temporary kitchens and deploy her chefs, management and on-site team of staff to execute each event with razor sharp attention to detail. We are delighted that Andrea could share these fabulous recipes with our Broadwayworld.com readers.

Lavender "Mom"osa

Ingredients:

-1 Cup Lavender Syrup

-1 cup water

-3 TBSP fresh or dried lavender flowers

-1 cup sugar

Preparation:

Bring water and lavender to a boil

Stir in sugar until fully dissolved

Remove from heat and allow to cool

Keep in the refrigerator for 3 days, then fine strain the lavender

For the Lavender Mimosa, fill a Champagne flute halfway with Champagne. Stir in 1 TBSP of lavender syrup and garnish with a lavender sprig.

Mini Pancake Stacks

Ingredients

-1¼ cups all-purpose flour

-3 tablespoons sugar

-2 teaspoons baking powder

-¼ teaspoon salt

-1 cup milk

-2 large eggs

-3 tablespoons butter melted

-Maple syrup

-small round cookie cutter

-berries for garnish

Instructions

In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.

In a small bowl, combine milk, eggs, and 3 tablespoons melted butter; add to flour mixture, whisking until smooth.

Heat large frying pan or flat top griddle medium low heat. Spray griddle with non-stick spray or cover with a tablespoon of butter.

Ladle a ¼-cup batter for each pancake onto griddle.

Cook pancakes until tops are covered with bubbles and edges look cooked. Turn and cook the other side.

Cut pancakes with small round cookie cutter.

Stack them placing a toothpick in the center with berry garnish to keep them in place.

Mother's Day Açai Bowl

Ingredients:

-1 cup of apple juice

-1 large banana cut into pieces

-1 1/2 cups of frozen blueberries

-1/2 cup vanilla yogurt

-1 tablespoon agave syrup (honey substitute)

-1 frozen packet of acai berry puree

-Your choice of toppings such as sliced banana, berries, kiwi, granola, coconut

Instructions:

Place the apple juice, banana, frozen berries, yogurt, agave and acai puree in the blender.

Blend until smooth.

Pour the mixture into individual bowls

Place toppings over the top and serve.

For more information about Andrea Correale and Elegant Affairs, please visit www.elegantaffairscaterers.com. Follow the company on social media, Facebook: Elegant Affairs Caterers, Instagram: @andreacorreale1 and Twitter: @ElegantAffairs1.

