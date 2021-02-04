Big Game Cocktail with TEQUILA DON JULIO by Hannah Bronfman

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Tequila Don Julio has partnered with Barry's and DJ, Author and Wellness Entrepreneur Hannah Bronfman to create a specialty, lighter-tasting cocktail, perfect for cheering on your favorite team! And we have the recipe.

Hannah Bronfman is gearing up for the Big Game at home with her easy-to-make Tequila Touchdown cocktail (made with Tequila Don Julio, Vita Coco coconut water, fresh lemon juice, jalapeños and sparkling water), and after her celebratory Sunday, she's finding balance with the virtual Barry's Motivational Mondays workout series.

Throughout February, Tequila Don Julio and Barry's will share easy and delicious recipes for a fun weekend, and then offer up complimentary at-home workout classes the next day for the first 50 people that sign up to take Motivational Mondays to the next level and get the week started on the right foot.

Additional custom recipes and virtual workout classes will be available around Valentine's Day and National Margarita Day. Readers can book your class through THIS LINK.

You'll love this cocktail that is so easy to mix and complements all types of Super Bowl foods.

Tequila Touchdown Cocktail

Created by Hannah Bronfman

Ingredients:

1 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco

3 oz Vita Coco Coconut Water

3 oz Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice

2 oz Sparkling Water

Half Jalapeño, thinly sliced

Preparation: Combine all ingredients except sparkling water in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a glass with fresh ice, top with sparkling water and garnish with lime.

For more information on Tequila Don Julio please visit: https://www.donjulio.com/en-us/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tequila Don Julio