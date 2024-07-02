Bar Buzz: Balcón Rooftop at The Marmara Park Avenue-A Great Rooftop Destination

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Have you been to Balcón Rooftop yet? If not, what are you waiting for? Located on the 20th floor of The Marmara Park Avenue on East 32nd Street, their cocktail program and food choices are outstanding. The rooftop has a wrap around, open air terrace where you can find an intimate table for two or relax on comfy couches. It is so convenient for the business community in the area, local hotel guests, and Grand Central commuters.

Keep your cameras handy. The views are a total wow! You can see the sights uptown and downtown including the Manhattan skyline and iconic buildings such as the Empire State Building and Chrysler Building.

We dropped by on a beautiful, breezy Tuesday evening. The cocktail menu has just the right mix of refreshing drinks for a summer evening. We enjoyed their Jalapeno & Cucumber, a balanced blend of Blanco Tequila, Lime juice, Agave, Triple Sec, Jalapeno and Cucumber. A customer favorite this season is the Summer in the City with Gin, St Germain, Lemon juice, Agave, Stawberry, and Basil. The beverage program offers elegant international wines that are available by the glass or bottle. And for those that prefer, there’s a nice beer selection, and top-notch spirits.

Shared and small plates, by Executive Chef Ömür Özkan, a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu, are a must and pair beautifully with drinks. They tempt your tastebuds while having a tantalizing presentation. We highly suggest the Mixed Canape Plate. The savory Smoke Salmon Rolls are served with a sour cheese creamy sauce, avocado, cucumber and arugula. Smoked Salmon Rolls. Other shares include Tuna Tartare, Guacamole with Chips, and Shrimp Cocktail. You can also enjoy Small Bites such as a Turkey Club or Salads. Cheese & Charcuterie boards and Dessert selections are also available. There’s something on the menu for everyone.

Whether it’s date night, time to relax and refresh on your own, or having a friendly get together, Balcón Rooftop is a destination that is ideal for this season of sunshine, warm weather, and starlight.

Balcón Rooftop is located on the 20th Floor of The Marmara Park Avenue, 114 East 32nd Street, New York, NY 10016. Enter through the lobby and the elevators will take you to the rooftop venue. Visit https://park.marmaranyc.com/ and call 212.603.9000. Follow the venue on Instagram @marmaranyc.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Marmara Park Avenue/Balcón Rooftop

Comments