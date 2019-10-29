BWW Review: TRATTORIA ITALIENNE in the Flatiron is a Total Dining Experience for Gourmands

Distinctive and outstanding, there's a restaurant in Flatiron that we suggest our readers experience. Trattoria Italienne goes way beyond fine Italian cuisine. This casually elegant restaurant offers a creative menu with influences from Mediterranean regions and Southern France. There is a pleasing variety of fine dishes that you won't find anywhere else.

The restaurant is conveniently located on West 24th Street just steps away from Madison Square Park. The venue is inviting with old world charm complemented by attractive modern touches. It has an expansive bar area with high top tables, seating for all size parties, outdoor tables in the nice weather, and private dining space. And the service is excellent.

Meet the team that makes this gem of a restaurant happen. Executive Chef and Proprietor Jared Sippel has a wealth of impressive experience to lead his culinary team that includes Chef de Cuisine, Daniel Lucero, and Sommelier Timothy Brierly.

Guests will like that Trattoria Italienne has an Aperitivo Hour that showcases specials from the beverage program along with small plates. It's available Monday to Saturday at ideal times for relaxing in the afternoon or stopping by after work.

We dined early on a Wednesday evening. Dishes are designed to be shared, a wonderful part of your meal experience. Starters are a must. A great choice is the Aracino with riso vialone nano, saffron and fior di latte. A signature appetizer is their Electric Goat with bianco di Napoli tomato, roasted garlic, hot pepper and goat cheese served with garlic crostini for dipping. It has just the right touch of heat. Fresh, delicious salads include their Little Gem Lettuce dressed with basil pesto and radish is finished with a 50-year old sherry vinegar.

When you move on to main courses, we recommend one of the housemade pastas. The perfectly seasoned Tagliolini is served with jumbo lump blue crab, green curry and coriander sauce. Other favorites include their Corzetti Stampati with rock shrimp, broccoli di ciccio and early girl tomato. Seafood and meats are a go-to on the menu. The Grilled Loch Etive Ocean Trout is presented with red pepper veloute, caramelized with honey and ginger. Guests love to share Campanelli Farm Roasted Chicken that feeds one to four people. It is served as a half or whole chicken with crispy skin, served with fingerling potatoes, piperade, provolone fonduta, roasted garlic and pimentón. Steak lovers can indulge in their 28-day Dry Aged Grilled Cote de Boeuf with a 36-ounce Creekstone beef rib-eye served with Yukon potato, farm onion, pimento and pickled horseradish. Daily specials complement the menu using the finest seasonal ingredients. Trattoria Italienne also has a Seasonal Tasting Menu that is available to guests with an optional wine pairing.

The beverage program is delightful. Wines are specially selected to pair with food and knowledgeable servers are ready to make suggestions. In addition, signature and classic cocktails, beers, and fine spirits round out your drink selections.

Our readers will like to know that Trattoria Italienne is having a special five-course, reservation only, Piedmontese wine dinner on Monday, November 18. Guests will be taken on a journey of the Piedmont region with an exclusive dinner and wine pairing which celebrates the life and wine of renowned wine producer, Bruno Giacosa. Noteworthy dishes and wine pairings include Agnolotti ai tres Arroisti, a traditional Piedmontese stuffed pasta with tartufi bianchi served with a Nebbiolo D'alba Valmaggiore 2017.The Sformato Di Verdure, cardoon with radicchios dress in Cesare giaccone barbera vinegar will be served with a Barbera D'alba 2017.

The Flatiron neighborhood is well known for fine dining and Trattoria Italienne is one of the restaurants that is a destination for those who treasure excellent food and drink. It is located at 19 W. 24th Street, 212-600-5139. Visit www.italiennenyc.com or contact info@italiennenyc.com. The restaurant is open for lunch Mon-Fri from 11:30am-2pm, for dinner Mon 5:30pm-10pm, Tues-Sat 5:30-11pm, for Aperitivo Mon-Fri 2pm-6:30pm, Sat 4:30pm-6:30pm and closed on Sundays. Private rooms available for private parties.

Read our "Meet the Sommelier" feature about Timothy Brierley of Trattoria Italienne. /bwwfood-wine/article/Meet-the-Sommelier-Timothy-Brierley-of-TRATTORIA-ITALIENNE-in-the-Flatiron-20191010

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Trattoria Italienne





Related Articles