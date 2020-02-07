BWW Review: NISI Opens in the Times Square Area to the Delight of Theatergoers and Many More

Nisí is the new restaurant in the theatre district that will satisfy your cravings for fine Mediterranean food. It is located on West 47th Street just steps away from your favorite Broadway shows. This very inviting spot offers lunch, dinner, pre-theatre dining, and weekend brunches. Stop by anytime for drinks and bar bites.

The sleek, attractive restaurant is calming retreat from the hustle and bustle of Times Square. The space has blue, green, white, and metallic accents evoking the feel of a beautiful Greek coastal village. In fact, Nisí is the Greek word for island.

The restaurant's team is impressive. Restaurateur, Mike Himani brings 37 years of industry experience to Nisí. Executive Chef, Nikola Karvelas has worked in some of the most renowned kitchens in Athens and Instanbul before bringing his culinary talents to Manhattan. He has created a menu that brings forward flavors from Morocco, Turkey, Lebanon, Spain, Israel, France, Italy and Greece. Guests will appreciate the fine service that is both prompt and knowledgeable.

Whether you want to enjoy a classic dish or wishing to try a creative menu item, you'll like the options. Start your meal adventure with a Mezze selection. The Nisí Chips are paper thin, sliced zucchini and eggplant, perfectly crisped and served with tzatziki dip. The Lamb Moussaka Spring Rolls are one of a kind. Each roll is prepared with eggplant, potato, meat sauce, and a yogurt béchamel sauce. The savory Ceviche is Branzino that has been marinated with citrus, fresh herbs, onion, Serrano peppers, lime and EVOO. There are delightful salads that can also kick off your dinner like the Classic Greek Salad. We opted for their wonderfully prepared Heirloom Beet Salad with golden and red beets, arugula, beet hummus, goat cheese, and spicy pistachio garnished with balsamic glaze.

For an entrée, we highly recommend a vegetarian dish, The Stuffed Eggplant. The generous serving is made with caramelized onions, chickpea, sweet garlic, and roasted tomato sauce topped with crumbled feta cheese. There's also a nice array of seafood and meat dishes that includes Sea Urchin Risotto, Lamb Tajine, Lobster Fettuccini, Filet Mignon, Grilled Salmon, Oven Roasted Chicken, and Branzino. Menu items are not only delicious, but elegantly presented.

Our readers will like to know that in addition to the full menu, Chef Karvelas will offer a daily secret menu item, so guests are encouraged to follow @nisinyc on Instagram or ask the Nisí staff about the "secret" specials

The beverage program is designed to pair with the cuisine. Indulge in a classic cocktail like a Martini, Manhattan or Gin and Tonic. Artisanal drinks include choices such as their Showtime with Plantation 3 Star, strawberry gin, pineapple juice, and lime. The Golden Fleece is a great blend of Sagamore Rye, King's Ginger, lemon juice, and yellow chartreuse. There's also an extensive international wine list along with domestic and Mediterranean beers.

Finish off your dinner with one of the luscious dessert treats. The Tiramisu has just the right touch of sweetness. The Yogurt Mousse is a unique layered parfait with Greek yogurt, sour cherry preserve, thyme honey and caramelized almonds.

Nisí is a welcome addition to the Times Square restaurant scene. We are sure that our readers will enjoy their dining experience.

Nisí is located at 250 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036. For more information, please visit https://nisinyc.com/ or call 646.669.8103. For general inquiries and private events, visit nycnisi@gmail.com.





