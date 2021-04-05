BWW Review: LUCIANO'S RISTORANTE in Rahway NJ for Italian Food Lovers and Many More

Guests from the Rahway, New Jersey area return again and again to Luciano's Ristorante for distinctive Italian cuisine. The restaurant is conveniently located in the heart of the city's business and arts district with plenty of parking available. Whether it's for cocktails and small plates or a full satisfying meal, this is a destination that is sure to please. The charming, classic venue has seating for all size parties. Luciano's also has a spacious, welcoming bar and lounge area. We visited on a Friday evening for dinner and enjoyed the excellent service.

The menu offers a delicious selection of salads and starters. We relished a house favorite, the Lucky Luciano's Salad. It is made with fresh mixed greens perfectly accented by Gorgonzola cheese and a light vinaigrette dressing. Other salads include the Classic Caesar Wedge and the Pear and Mesculin Green Salad. And don't miss appetizers like the Crisp Fried Calamari, Grilled Lamb Chop Lollipops, or the Stuffed California Avocado.

Housemade pastas are wonderfully prepared and presented. The House Made Ricotta Gnocchi is served in a delicious rich, red Bolognese meat sauce finished with mascarpone and shaved Parmesan cheese. Other tempting pastas include the Veggie Fettuccini, Fettuccini and Seafood Fra Diavolo, and the Shrimp and Vongole Pantalleria over Linguini.

Main courses include traditional Italian choices like Chicken Parmigiana and Veal Piccata along with a top selection of savory entrees. We highly recommend the wonderfully seasoned, tender Lamb Osso Bucco served with diced vegetables and crispy potato gnocchi. The dish is a feast for the eyes and the palate. Seafood lovers will be pleased to know that there are tempting fresh fish dishes like Pan Seared Halibut over Italian couscous, with a cauliflower puree and saffron cream sauce or the Stuffed Salmon with Crab Meat served with mashed potatoes and asparagus. While portions are generous, sides make nice table shares such as the Wild Mushrooms, Truffle Fries, or Sauteed Spinach.

It's nice to know that Luciano's has menu items for all tastes and dietary preferences with choices that are vegan, vegetarian and Keto-friendly. They serve Fettuccini Alfredo Primavera and a Stuffed Vine Ripe Tomato with lentils, orzo or risotto, over grilled vegetables with virgin olive oil. Gluten free pastas are also available.

The beverage program is very well curated. It includes craft cocktails, an international wine list with an emphasis on Italian wines, beers, spirits, after dinner drinks and specialty coffees. There are cocktails you won't find anywhere else like the Screaming Viking, a well-balanced drink that features ginger liquor, fresh cucumber, lemon juice and Mint Hendricks's Gin. The Luciano's Manhattan is a winning combination of Redemption Bourbon, Starlino Rosso Vermouth, toasted almonds, and a cherry garnish. Trust your servers to help you pair the perfect drink with your meal.

Linger a little longer over coffee, tea, espresso or cappuccino and have dessert. You'll love the Dolce course with selections like Gelato and Sorbet, Traditional Tiramisu, Warm Chocolate Lava Cake, Tartufo alla Luciano, Cheesecake and more. We had the scrumptious Caramel Apple Single Serve. The freshly sliced apples from Empire Harvest are prepared using a two-step baking process to achieve the dessert's golden finish and it has a luscious, silky caramel filling. Luciano's also makes gorgeous cakes, made to order for special occasions. They must be ordered at least 72 hours in advance.

Luciano's Ristorante has daily specials with dishes that include select cuts of beef. Call them to find out about their menu highlights. Visit Luciano's for fine Italian food and gracious service. Gather your group and "Mangia."

Luciano's Ristorante & Lounge is located at 1579 Main Street, Rahway, NJ 07065. There is convenient on-site parking and valet service. The restaurant is just a few blocks from Rahway's Union County Performing Arts Center and the city's NJ Transit rail station. Private parties and catering is available. For menus, hours of operation, and more information, visit https://www.lucianosristorante.com/ or call 732.815.1200.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Luciano's Ristorante Photo Gallery and Broadwayworld.com