BWW Review: CHOLA â€“ Visit and Discover the Acclaimed Indian Restaurant on the UES

Chola is an impressive and accessible gourmet dining experience that presents coastal Indian cuisine. It is in an ideal location, only a block from Bloomingdale's flagship store on 59th Street and 3rd Avenue, and steps away from the Roosevelt Island Tramway. Their newly renovated space has an attractive mix of modern and traditional décor that evokes the culture and history of India. It is a place where you can truly relax over drinks and fine food.

Restaurateur, Shiva Natarajan who established Chola 20 years ago has passed the restaurant on to his talented protégé and new owner, Min Bhujel. The beloved eatery continues to present authentic regional cuisine and there are also new, inspired menu choices with select recipes from Natarajan's upcoming cookbook set to be released in 2020.

We dined on a Thursday night and were very pleased by the gracious service and the helpful, knowledgeable staff. The well-curated menu has items for every taste and dietary preference.

Start your meal with enticing items like Samosas; Imli Baigan Chaat, spiced eggplant, tamarind chutney and chaat masala; Dhabewali Murgh Tikka, grilled chicken bites with lemon; Ragda Patties, potato patties, spiced chickpeas, and chutnies; and Goan Mussels in coconut tamarind broth. These are just some of the savory appetizers that are terrific table shares.

There is a marvelous selection of entrees. We had a house favorite, the Crab Butter Pepper Masala. Served in a rich, savory broth, the generous portion of king crab legs are full of tender meat. Another tempting seafood main course is Meen Moilee, a light, flaky Branzino seasoned with turmeric, coconut and curry leaves, topped with green banana chips. A favorite vegan dish is their Adrak ki Gobi Keema, minced cauliflower with green chilies and ginger. Menu items are perfectly seasoned with fresh, robust flavors. And there are items made in their tandoor oven like the Mustard Burrah Kebab, Tandoor fired lamb chops and kasundi. Guests will appreciate the expert preparation and presentation of each dish.

Sides round out your meal like Tumeric Lemon Rice, Ginger Thair Sadam, and Coconut Rice. Bread lovers will enjoy freshly baked Naan, Lacha Paratha, Bature, and Tandoori Roti. These outstanding items complement any meal.

The cocktail program has been designed by one of the nation's top experts on distilled spirits and cocktails, Allen Katz. We had the Himalayan Sunset, a refreshing blend of Spring 44 vodka, King's Ginger liqueur, mango puree and fresh lime juice. The restaurant also has a carefully curated international wine list by the glass or bottle, and beers that pair well with Indian cuisine.

For those who enjoy a bit of sweet at the end of their meal, there are a few traditional Indian desserts such as a homemade rice pudding and Indian-style ice cream, kulfi.

Our readers will like to know that Chola is preparing a Thanksgiving feast by putting a twist on traditional dishes with Indian culinary methods. The menu offerings include Brown rice vegetable biryani; Turkey butter pepper; Pumpkin bharta; Cranberry chutney; Potato madras; Fish cafreal; and Goat biryani. On Thanksgiving Day, the specialties will served from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm buffet style at a wallet friendly price of $19.95 per person. The regular menu can be ordered a la carte.

Chola is also open for lunch from Monday to Sunday between 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm at which time they serve a buffet with rotating options.

With a signature beverage program, a charming atmosphere, and a menu that will delight all food lovers, Chola is a choice destination. Make it one of your favorite places on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

Chola is located at 232 E. 58th Street, New York, NY 10022. Visit the web site at http://www.cholany.com/ or call them at 212-688-4619. Follow them on Instagram @cholanyc.

Photo Credit: Emilio Pandika





