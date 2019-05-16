BWW Review: BAR BOULUD on the Upper West Side Offers Delicious French Fare in a Stylish and Approachable Setting

There are some meals that reach the level of perfection. That's just what we recently experienced at Bar Boulud, the casual, yet stylish French bistro on Broadway just across the street from Lincoln Center. It's the place where you can stop by for drinks and small plates or indulge in a delightful meal. The location is convenient when attending a performance at the Center, visiting The Juilliard School, or whenever you're in the Upper West Side neighborhood. Bar Boulud is one of the New York City dining destinations by acclaimed chef, Daniel Boulud.

Bar Boulud is ideal for casual meals or a big night out. They serve lunch, dinner and weekend brunches. Seating options for all size parties is available, and there is an inviting, expansive bar. You'll be totally comfortable whether you are going solo, enjoying date night or bringing the youngsters along and the service is outstanding.

We had dinner at Bar Boulud early on a Wednesday night before attending a local movie theater. Executive Chef Dieter Samijn's menu has the ideal combination of traditional French fare with a creative flair.

Start your dining adventure with a few appetizers. The rich, savory French Onion Soup is served with sourdough croûton, and the finest Gruyere cheese. The classic soup is one of the best you can experience. Asparagus Vinaigrette is made freshest asparagus with a light poached egg dressing, crostini, and fines herbes. Other tempting dishes include Oysters of the Day, Peekytoe Crab and Avocado Tartine served with five-seed toast, and shaved fennel espelette. There are also table shares that are ideal starters. They include Beef Croquettes with sweet mustard or their Oeuf Mayonnaise with Dijon and fines herbs.

For an entree, there's a delicious burger on the menu, The Frenchie Burger has certified black angus beef, pork belly confit, roasted tomato compote, raclette cheese, and crispy french fries. The burger is done to your exact liking and it is available at all meal times. We highly suggest the superb Trout Amandine served with broccolini, rice pilaf, almonds lemon, parsley, capers. Other tempting mains include Salade Nicoise with yellowfin tuna, anchovies, olives eggs, tomatoes, aïoli, and haricots verts; Canard a la Rhubarbe. The rhubarb and ginger glazed duck breast is accompanied by farro piccolo, turnip, rhubarb, and duck jus. Bar Boulud's Faroe Island Salmon features vegetable jardiniere, nage, and fines herbes. Add a side to your meal like Mesculin Greens, or Mushroom Fricassee. Plates are beautifully presented, making your dining experience especially delightful.

In addition to ordering a la carte, Bar Boulud offers a prix fixe option for dinner with two courses for $42 and three courses for $52.

Guests will love the beverage program. A carefully curated wine list by Sommelier, Joe Robitaille makes pairing easy. For those that prefer, there's a great selection ofctails, beers and spirits that can complement your meal.

Be sure to stay for dessert and relax over a cup of coffee, tea or an aperitif. Our favorite is the Gateau Marjolaine with praline buttercream, caramel ganache toasted hazelnut ice cream. There's also Ice Cream & Sorbet along with other luscious treats.

Bar Boulud will be one of your favorite spots on the Upper West Side. It is wholly approachable and dining there is an absolute pleasure.

Read our recent "Chef Spotlight for Executive Chef Dieter Samijn of Bar Boulud. /bwwfood-wine/article/Chef-Spotlight-Executive-Chef-Dieter-Samijn-of-Bar-Boulud-on-the-UWS-20190307.

Bar Boulud is located at 1900 Broadway (at 64th Street) New York, NY 10023. Visit: https://www.barboulud.com/nyc/ or call them at 212.595.0303.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bar Boulud





