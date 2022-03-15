BWW Review: ARMANI RISTORANTE on 5th Avenue-An Elegant Dining Experience to Treasure

There are so many wonderful reasons to dine at Armani Ristorante. It has an exquisite venue, excellent food and drink, and superb service. After you read about our experience, you'll surely want to have one of your own.

Armani Ristorante in New York City is the only location of the famed Italian restaurant in the United States. Located in the heart of the city's shopping district on the corner of 5th Avenue and 56th Street, the third floor venue features floor to ceiling windows with a marvelous view, an elegant bar, and seating options for all size parties including banquettes. We especially like that the restaurant is convenient for people who are enjoying the culture of the area that includes places such as City Center, Carnegie Hall, 59E59 Theaters, Radio City, MOMA and Broadway theatres.

We visited on a weekday evening before seeing a show. Guests of Armani Ristorante will like that there are three prix fixe menu options that includes their Four Courses; the Giorgio Armani's Tasting Menu; and the Invernale Tasting Menu. Each tasting menu requires the entire table to participate. It's good to know that there is also the a la carte option for those that prefer. We opted to enjoy Four Courses and were delighted with each and every dish. Our meal was beautifully presented and seasoned to perfection.

The 2022 winter menu that is currently being served is prepared with the finest, seasonally sourced ingredients. Appetizers to begin your meal include choices such as Veal tonnato served with Pantellerian caper leaves and homemade vegetable giardiniera; Grilled octopus served with cannelllini bean cream, peperone crusco chutney and octopus lardo bruschetta; and Hamachi and tuna crudo served with winter melon extract and pickled jalapeno.

Tempting First Courses are sure to please such as Homemade buffalo and sheep ricotta ravioli with fresh spinach, butter and sage powder; Bolognese House-crafted tagliatelle pasta with traditional Bolognese sauce; and "San Massimo" risotto with squash cream and black truffle.

Incomparable Main Courses continue to impress with choices such as Colorado lamb saddle with fondant potatoes and peperone crusco jus; Breaded veal chop Milanese style with seasonal greens and plum tomato salad; and the Marinated pan-roasted duck breast with salsify and fermented persimmon sauce.

Luscious desserts include Piedmont hazelnut and chocolate mousse served with hazelnut gelato, lemongrass sauce and Traditional tiramisu served with mascarpone gelato; or Assortment of daily homemade gelato and sorbets.

Take advantage of the optional wine pairing with your prix fixe meal. You will find the selections, with an emphasis on top Italian wines, to perfectly complement the cuisine. If ordering a la carte, you can depend on your server to make the best possible wine suggestions.

There is an impressive cocktail program you won't find anywhere else. The Armani Gigolo is comprised of Campari, Frangelico, Cynar, Vermouth, chocolate bitter, Armani Dolci chocolate flakes; Armani 22 is a delightful mix of Gray Whale Gin, Cointreau, Pomegranate juice, Peche De Vigne, Hibiscus syrup, Lemon; and the Big Apple is a balanced blend of Apple Bourbon, Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Apple juice, Walnut liquor, Passionfruit puree, Grenadine sirup, Cinnamon. There are also beautifully crafted Mocktails.

From the moment you enter Armani Ristorante, you will feel like a very special guest. Relax and enjoy! It is an unparalleled dining experience that is not to be missed. New Yorkers and guests of the city can relish the Italian dining experience that is prized around the globe.

Armani Ristorante serves lunch and dinner. The restaurant is also available to accommodate your private parties and events. It is located at 717 5th Ave, New York, NY 10022. For more information, menu, hours of operation and to make a reservation, please visit https://www.armani.com/en-us/experience/armani-restaurant/armani-ristorante-new-york or call 212.207.1902. Follow Armani Ristorante on Facebook: ArmaniRistoranteNYC and on Instagram @ArmaniRestaurants. Use #ArmaniRestaurants.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Armani Ristorante