Butterscotch Beer by Flying Cauldron

Halloween is around the corner, and no matter what this year may look like, there are still ways to celebrate at home and get in the spooky spirit! Flying Cauldron's Butterscotch Beer is a delightful non-alcoholic butterscotch cream soda that should be on your radar.

This tantalizing Butterscotch Beer is made with the enchanting flavors of butterscotch and creamy vanilla, Flying Cauldron is the perfect bewitching treat to spruce up at-home celebrations, themed parties, and Halloween movie nights.

Flying Cauldron's Butterscotch Beer is 100% natural and gluten-free. You can enjoy it over ice, or make a "Giggle Potion." Just chill a beer mug in the freezer, put a scoop of ice cream in the glass than slowly pour Butterscotch Beer over the ice cream. You will enjoy the lively flavor of the drink and it's delicious foam!

For more information, please visit https://www.flyingcauldron.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Flying Cauldron

Related Articles