BUSHWICK KITCHEN – Products for Delicious Cooking and Serving

Our readers will be delighted by Bushwick Kitchen's products. There's one for every taste and style with their Honey Collection, Spicy Collection, and Maple Collection. This is a company that has has developed vibrant flavors for food lovers everywhere. Each of their items provides a unique flare to kitchen staples by infusing products with strategically sourced, hand-picked, flavor-packed ingredients like gochujang chili paste to revamp ordinary tastes.

The Brooklyn-born, all-natural sauce brand mixes, packages, and ships from the Northeastern Region in the United States. And you'll like that their attractive packaging with squeeze bottles that look great in the kitchen and fit nicely on your shelving.

While Bushwick Kitchen started with Bees Knees Spicy Honey, the line has now grown to 15 lip-smacking, tongue-drooling products. Specialty flavors include Spicy Honey, Meyer Lemon Honey, Salted Honey, Curry Sriracha, Cinnamon Maple, and Coffee Maple and more.

Maple sugar lovers will like to know that Bushwick Kitchen's Trees Knees maple syrup is sourced from the best sugar makers in the U.S. It is 100% organic and Grade A for rich amber color and flavor. Trees Knees maple syrup is made with all-natural, minimal ingredients to ensure the highest quality and taste in every bottle. All of Bushwick Kitchen's Trees Knees organic maple syrup flavors are gluten-free, paleo-friendly and vegan.

Bushwick Kitchen provides creative ideas to use their tasty products with easy to prepare delicious recipes on their web site like Fast and Fabulous Mexican Quinoa, Salted Honey Pull Apart Biscuits, and Stir Fry Veggies with Teriyaki. Use your favorite from their collections whenever you serve a charcuterie platter or appetizers. You can even mix a pleasing cocktail like the Spicy Maple Sage Daiquiri.

Get to know, Dan Doll is the CEO of Bushwick Kitchen, and David Simnick, the President of the company. Doll is an American University alumnus who graduated in 2010 with a double major in business administration & Communications, Legal Institutions, Economics and Government (CLEG). After graduating he worked for Fortune 500 company IBM as well as Livingsocial before devoting his full-time career to running two brands, Bushwick Kitchen and Soapbox. Simnick is an American University alumnus who graduated in 2009 with a BA in interdisciplinary studies in Communications, Legal Institutions, Economics and Government with a minor in Economics. He pursued a MA degree in 2010 from the University of Pennsylvania in Education, but paused his educational career to run brands Bushwick Kitchen and Soapbox.

Dan Doll has commented, ""We understand everyone from foodies to Michelin Star chefs are constantly looking for new flavor combinations to elevate their favorite recipes. Bushwick Kitchen wants to help fans unlock their creativity and adventurous side when it comes to cooking. We want to make cooking a fun, flavorful experience for all."

Bushwick Kitchen's Trees Knees maple syrup is now available on Walmart shelves nationwide. The brand's Trees Knees Spicy and Trees Knees Butter organic maple syrup varieties can also be found at Walmart.com and are available for in-store pick-up.

To learn more about Bushwick Kitchen products, discover their recipes, and to find a retailer near you, visit bushwickkitchen.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bushwick Kitchen

Related Articles