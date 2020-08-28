BORRACHITO Taqueria Opens in the East Village

BORRACHITO

Borrachito, a modern taqueria, opened in the East Village (206 Avenue A) on Wednesday, August 26th. Previously located in a secret dining room behind The Garret East, the team at Den Hospitality has reinvented their popular Mexican speakeasy following an extensive renovation. Borrachito will reopen in the front section of the property, offering a (completely new!) curated menu of traditionally-prepared Mexican tacos, sides, and cocktails with unexpected twists.

Since its initial launch in 2018, Borrachito's tacos by chef Yuval Ochoa have gained a cult following among The Garret's clientele and have become a key aspect of a night out at the bar. When The Garret was forced to close as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Den Hospitality team seized the opportunity to redesign the space and move Borrachito to a street-facing position, which had long been the goal.

The menu, created by chef Yuval Ochoa (previously of dinnertable and Bagatelle) blends traditional Mexican cooking practices with experimental ingredients. Borrachito provides a fresh and fun reinvention of the classic taco, offering distinctive flavors including El Gringo con Bone Marrow (rib eye, bone marrow, smoked cheddar, sour cream, lettuce), Gobernador Shrimp (melted cheese, roasted peppers, onions) and Wild Mix Mushroom (chipotle, queso fresco). Chef Ochoa, who was born and raised in Guadalajara, Mexico celebrates regional Mexican cooking in his menu--many of his dishes are inspired by family recipes, and are centered around masa tortillas and grilled meats.

Meals at Borrachito are rounded out with cocktails created by Beverage Director, Max Stampa-Brown (previously of The Third Man, FREUD, and The Garret East). The cocktail menu includes Mexican classics alongside inventive, flavorful variations like a Spiced Raspberry Margarita (raspberry, habanero, lime, tequila) and Coconut Paloma (coconut, tequila, grapefruit, lime, soda). For the fearless, Borrachito will offer a daiquiri made with Mexican Agricole Rums. Ice cold beers and natural wines (by the glass and bottle) will also be available to cut through some of Chef Ochoa's most fiery dishes.

The Mexican eatery will open with 20 seats available for alfresco dining, and ample room for indoor service once permitted by the city. The Garret East will reopen behind Borrachito upon the reintroduction of indoor dining -- for now, a few of their signature cocktails can be ordered at Borrachito. The restaurant will be open from 2pm - 11pm daily (with extended hours beginning in September).

Borrachito is receiving orders for takeout through their site borrachitonyc.com. Stay tuned! Ordering through Seamless and delivery will be up and running in the next few weeks .

Photo Credit: @foynyc

View More Food + Wine Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You