BLACK BUTTON DISTILLING Recipe to Celebrate National Mint Julep Day on 5/30

Whiskey lovers, rejoice! We have a recipe for National Mint Julep Day on Sunday, May 30 that uses Black Button Distilling Four Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey, the ideal base spirit for the perfect Mint Julep. We know that once you mix one, it will become your favorite summer cocktail.

Black Button Distilling is an award-winning grain-to-glass craft distillery. Based in Rochester, New York, it was founded by owner and head distiller Jason Barrett in June 2012. The Black Button Distilling tasting room and retail store opened to the public in January 2014 offering spirits tastings, distillery tours, craft cocktails and a unique venue to host public and private events. Every batch of world-class spirits is distilled from local NY grains, bottled, labeled, hand numbered and aged in Rochester.

This Mint Julep recipe is one of the best you can sip!

Mint Julep

Ingredients:

-2 oz Black Button Distilling Four Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey

-8 Mint Leaves

-¼ oz Simple Syrup

Method:

1. Lightly muddle the mint and simple syrup in a rocks glass.

2. Add ice and bourbon, stir.

3. Garnish with mint leaves and a lime wedge.

For more information on Black Button Distilling, recipes that use their spirits, and where to buy, please visit https://www.blackbuttondistilling.com/.

*Photo and Recipe is courtesy of Black Button Distilling