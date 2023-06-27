BEVERLY HIGH RYE for Your 4th of July Celebrations and Libations

By: Jun. 27, 2023

BEVERLY HIGH RYE for Your 4th of July Celebrations and Libations

Here’s some news about an award-winning American whiskey, just in time for the Independence Day celebrations. The Beverly High Rye is more than just a whiskey. It's an embodiment of American craftsmanship and refinement. Recently awarded a Gold medal and a remarkable 94-point rating at the Bartender Spirit Awards, it has quickly become renowned for its exceptional quality and taste. We know that this excellent American whiskey will be a welcome addition to your holiday gatherings.

Here are some facts we know our readers will like to know about Beverly High Rye!

-Handcrafted and bottled at 96 Proof at Cedar Ridge Distillery, one of America’s most prominent family-owned distilleries in recent years, from carefully selected barrels sourced from Iowa and Indiana.

-This artisanal blend of straight rye and straight bourbon whiskey delivers a complex flavor profile with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar, and a smooth, caramel-laden finish. 

-Its deep copper color and enticing aromas of toasted oak and rye bread make it a truly luxurious addition to any whiskey collection.

-Committed to sustainability by planting one tree in partnership with Trees for the Future for every bottle sold.

The Beverly High Rye can be found exclusively at prestigious establishments such as NOBU in the USA and Japan, Ocean Prime, Mastro’s, The Beverly Hills Hotel, Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection, Bel Air Country Club, and many other high-end retailers, restaurants, hotels and bars. It has also been crowned "Best of 2022" by Rolling Stone and UPROXX.

Beverly High Rye has an SRP of $59.99 to $69.99 per bottle. You can purchase it online at BeverlyHighRye.com and ReserveBar.com For more information visit beverlyhighrye.com or follow @beverlyhighrye on Instagram and @beverlyspirits on LinkedIn.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Beverly High Rye



