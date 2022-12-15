BEEFEATER Strawberries & Coconut Cream-A Festive Cocktail Recipe
BEEFEATER Strawberries & Coconut Cream
Forget traditional holiday flavors. At Beefeater, they know that while you may be excited to get home for the holidays, it's also possible you'd rather be on a tropical vacation. With the Strawberries and Coconut Cream cocktail you can get the best of both worlds. While it doesn't boast extremely "wintry" flavors, it'll still put anyone in the holiday mood with its festive colors. And it's a refreshing drink that all your guests are certain to enjoy.
Beefeater Strawberries & Coconut Cream
Ingredients:
- 2 parts Beefeater
- 2 scoops coconut ice cream
- 2 ¼ parts coconut water
- 2 parts strawberry puree
- Top with rosé champagne (of your choice)
Method: Add strawberry puree to glass. Blend Beefeater, coconut ice cream and coconut water until smooth. Pour the mixture over the puree. Top your cocktail with champagne.
For more information on Beefeater, please visit https://www.beefeatergin.com/en/.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Beefeater
From This Author - Marina Kennedy
Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)
