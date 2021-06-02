BBQ tips from Chef Raheem Sealey of KYU and THE DRINKING PIG in Miami

Barbecue season is officially here and we have some top grilling secrets from Chef Raheem Sealey, the executive chef at the award-winning Miami restaurant KYU . He also owns and operates his own BBQ pop-up restaurant in Miami, The Drinking Pig. Chef Sealey's tips are just what you need for your successful summer gatherings.

Check out his expert advice!

-My go-to steak to grill outdoors is a Ribeye, it's a great cut of meat and simple enough for any level griller to make at home.

-The perfect way to prepare a steak prior to grilling it, is allowing it to come to room temperature.

-Prior to slicing the steak, let it rest for roughly 10 minutes.

-Meat thermometers are really only necessary for newbies who are getting a handle on grilling. For those that have been doing this for a long time, it's a matter of the feel of the meat.

-When grilling, it is not necessary to keep a spray bottle handy for flare ups. When flare ups happen, simply move the meat out of the flames and wait for it to die down. Adding water to a charcoal fire can be dangerous.

-I prefer wood grilling vs. charcoal. Wood chips allow the meat to grasp the wood flavor.

-Indirect cooking allows the creation of heat to cook the meat with large flames, while direct cooking creates a butane chemical-like taste that you want to avoid.

-Every grille master needs a good set of tongs and I always recommend having a large pot of melted butter with fresh thyme for brushing onto your meat.

-You can never go wrong with pairing BBQ with a loaded baked potato, a delicious green, and a great bottle of red wine. These are guaranteed hits for any BBQ dinner.

About Chef Raheem Sealey

Newly appointed Executive Chef Raheem Sealey, formerly of Zuma and Pao, and who has led the KYU kitchen for the last three years, helms all culinary aspects at KYU, remaining true to its original Japanese yakiniku wood-fired grilling methods. Since 2016, KYU has been a staple of Miami's creative and eclectic Wynwood neighborhood. Considered one of the best restaurants in the United States, the wood-fired Asian inspired restaurant has received a number of accolades since its inception, including a James Beard Foundation semifinalist nod for Best New Restaurant in 2017, and TIME's "Best Restaurant in Florida."

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chef Raheem Sealey