BARTESIAN – Fine Craft Cocktails Made Easy

Making a craft cocktail is both easy and exceptionally pleasing with Bartesian. This premium on-demand cocktail maker allows you prepare delightful, individual drinks at the simple touch of a button. It's time to say "Cheers." Think Nespresso for cocktails.

This holiday season, gathering may be a different, but celebrating is not. With Bartesian, you can make perfectly blended cocktails without purchasing the many ingredients that are typically used in fine drinks.

Just stock your favorite whiskey, vodka, rum, gin or tequila to use in the reservoirs of the Bartesian machine and create endless craft cocktails in the comfort of your home. There's no need to measure or pour. Simply insert a cocktail capsule into the Bartesian, select your preferred strength, and press mix. The system draws the spirit from the appropriate reservoir and creates a cocktail. In seconds, you have the drink in your hand that you'd normally expect from a top cocktail bar. It's amazing to be able to serve a wide variety of fine cocktails for people with individual preferences.

Bartesian has cocktail selections that will certainly suit all tastes and styles. Their recyclable capsules contain real juice concentrates, bitters and extracts, and are dated for freshness. The capsules were created by master mixologists who know just what cocktail aficionados enjoy. Classics include whiskey sours, old fashions, and margaritas along with inspired selections such as the Lemon Drop martini, Uptown Rocks, Rum Breeze, and playful ones like Sex on the Beach.

For the holidays, there's a special collection of capsules just right for raising a glass in a festive toast. They include Apple Pie, Holiday Spiced Old Fashioned, Clausmopolitan, and a Spiced Coffee.

We especially like the attractive, sleek design of Bartesian. It looks wonderful on your counter, bar space or an outdoor deck table. And it is so easy to clean. There is an automatic cleaning cycle that runs after each cocktail is created. Manual cleaning and the dishwasher safe parts make caring for Bartesian simple and ensures that every drink tastes its very best.

While Bartesian is a great holiday item, it will be very welcome for spring and summer parties out of doors and upcoming celebratory events with the family. This intelligent and inventive cocktail machine will be an exciting addition to any get-together.

We're not the only ones who think Bartesian is great. Check out what Mark, a Bartesian customer had to say. "Amazing product. This takes the guesswork out of making drinks and its always consistent. Allowed us to venture into new drinks that we would otherwise never try. But with this machine, how could you not as it makes it so easy. Love this thing!"

In addition to getting Bartesian for a special someone, gift one to yourself too. For more information, to view a video with Bartesian in action, to purchase the Bartesian machine and cocktail capsules, for their monthly subscription, and to buy gift cards, please visit https://bartesian.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bartesian

Related Articles