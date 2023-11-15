BALCONES DISTILLING in Waco, Texas-We're Talking Whisky and Food Pairings

BALCONES DISTILLING

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Chef Spotlight: Chef Michael Lomonaco of PORTER HOUSE Photo 1 Chef Spotlight: Chef Michael Lomonaco of PORTER HOUSE
THE CANDY COTTAGE OF CHRISTMAS MAGIC Makes its Debut at Rockefeller Center this Holiday Se Photo 2 THE CANDY COTTAGE OF CHRISTMAS MAGIC Makes its Debut at Rockefeller Center this Holiday Season
THANKSGIVING Dine-Out or Take-Out, Top Chefs are Ready to Please! Photo 3 THANKSGIVING Dine-Out or Take-Out, Top Chefs are Ready to Please!
BLUE MOON Launches Limited-Edition Holiday Seasonings Inspired By Their Iconic Beer Photo 4 BLUE MOON Launches Limited-Edition Holiday Seasonings Inspired By Their Iconic Beer

BALCONES DISTILLING in Waco, Texas-We're Talking Whisky and Food Pairings

Editor’s Note:  Stay tuned to Broadwayworld Food and Wine.  We will have a fascinating interview piece with Balcones Head Distiller, Jared Himstedt.

Broadwayworld recently had the pleasure of visiting Balcones Distilling in Waco, Texas for their exciting 15th Anniversary celebration and the launch of Cataleja Texas Single Malt, an extraordinary whisky.

Balcones is highly regarded as a trailblazer in the whisky revolution happening in the Lone Star State.  Cataleja is made with 100% Golden Promise Malted Barley.  The single malt whisky began its maturation journey in barrels previously used to age Kentucky bourbon. After three years of the Texas climate’s concentrating effects, it was transferred into decommissioned Sherry Solera casks that were meticulously hand-selected from Spanish bodegas. Because the first fill showcased the wonderfully high impact of the eighty-plus year old casks, the whisky was transferred back into neutral barrels and then followed with two additional rounds of refill single malts through the decommissioned casks, as they continued to provide sherry impact alongside the delicate malt character.

With the crisp, cool weather and holidays coming, you will want to savor Cataleja with its markedly rich flavor and texture.  It’s also an opportunity to discover food pairings that go nicely with the whisky. Here are some ideas that will appeal to both whisky aficionados and those who want to start their whisky journey and experience Cataleja with food selections.

When we spoke to Balcones Head Distiller, Jared Himstedt, he suggested that whisky and food pairings can be “bookends” to kick off or put the finishing touches on a meal.  Pour Cataleja neat, on the rocks or with a slight splash of soda and take your time to sip it as you savor tasty fare. Discover the subtleties of the spirit and its remarkable versatility.

BALCONES DISTILLING in Waco, Texas-We're Talking Whisky and Food Pairings

Starters or small plates that are great to accompany Cataleja include aged gruyere or gouda cheese served with thin slices of rustic whole grain bread; Italian meats such as prosciutto or a hard salami; crisp, thick wedges of steakhouse style bacon; potato croquettes; and undressed raw oysters.  

When you move on to main dishes, Cataleja works beautifully with meats and vegetables, simply prepared.  Meat lovers will find it easy to pair their whisky with a grilled steak or bratwurst sausages.  We like pairing this Texas Single Malt Whisky with roasted vegetables such as a lightly seasoned cauliflower steak.  Baked mac & cheese dish made with a robust cheddar is also delightful to eat while you savor whiskey.

Dessert choices to relish with Cataleja should not be too sweet. It pairs nicely to top off a meal with flourless dark chocolate cake, buttery shortbread cookies, and dried fruits such as dates and cranberries.

As every person’s palate is different, be creative and discover some pairings of your own. We are certain that Cataleja Texas Single Malt will add a new level of enjoyment to your meals.

For those that are 21 years or older, Cataleja Texas Single Malt has an SRP of $125 and will be available to purchase for a limited time only at select U.S. liquor retailers in Texas, California, Illinois, Colorado, New York and Florida.  It can be pre-ordered on www.ReserveBar.com.  

With the holidays coming, be familiar with Balcones Distilling's portfolio and plan to have bottles available for guests, gifting, and mixing some celebratory cocktails.  Some of their current spirits include Cataleja Texas Single Malt Whisky; Lineage Texas Single Malt Whisky; Baby Blue Corn Whisky; Texas Rye; and Brimstone, A Smoked Whisky.

The Balcones Distillery is located 225 South 11th Street, Waco, Texas  76701. For more information on the distillery and their spirits, please visit https://www.balconesdistilling.com/.

Photo Credit: Holmes Millet (from Balcones Distilling 15 Year Anniversary)



RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
DEL MAGUEY and MarieBelle Create Mezcal Infused Chocolates Photo
DEL MAGUEY and MarieBelle Create Mezcal Infused Chocolates

Del Maguey, the leading Mezcal brand in the US, and gourmet chocolatier MarieBelle, have teamed up to create a box of cocktail-inspired mezcal-infused chocolates.

2
Rhône Valley Vineyards for Wonderful French Wines Photo
Rhône Valley Vineyards for Wonderful French Wines

Our readers are always seeking out new wine styles that fit with the temperature and seasonal activities. We have information about France’s Rhône Valley Vineyards, a region that boasts a wide variety of red wine expressions that are well-suited for holiday food pairings and activities.

3
PASQUA WINES Named Innovator of the Year by Wine Enthusiast Magazine Photo
PASQUA WINES Named 'Innovator of the Year' by Wine Enthusiast Magazine

Pasqua Wines, leading winery and ambassador for Amarone della Valpolicella and Veneto wines around the world, has been awarded the prestigious title of 'Innovator of the Year' by Wine Enthusiast magazine as a part of the publication’s annual Wine Star Awards.

4
REYNOLDS WRAP® Elevates Your Thanksgiving Feast with Bougie Birds Trio Photo
REYNOLDS WRAP® Elevates Your Thanksgiving Feast with Bougie Birds Trio

Reynolds Wrap®, the trusted culinary sidekick, is back with a triumphant turkey trio that promises to take your Thanksgiving dinner table from ordinary to opulent.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... Marina Kennedy">(read more about this author)

DEL MAGUEY and MarieBelle Create Mezcal Infused ChocolatesDEL MAGUEY and MarieBelle Create Mezcal Infused Chocolates
Rhône Valley Vineyards for Wonderful French WinesRhône Valley Vineyards for Wonderful French Wines
BLAKE'S HARD CIDER and Austin Eastciders Unite To Pave the Future of CiderBLAKE'S HARD CIDER and Austin Eastciders Unite To Pave the Future of Cider
PASQUA WINES Named 'Innovator of the Year' by Wine Enthusiast MagazinePASQUA WINES Named 'Innovator of the Year' by Wine Enthusiast Magazine

Videos

Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song Video
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song
CHICAGO Celebrates 27th Year on Broadway Video
CHICAGO Celebrates 27th Year on Broadway
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You