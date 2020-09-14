BAILEYS APPLE PIE is Baileys Limited Time Offering â€“ For Your Seasonal Friendsgiving

BAILEYS APPLE PIE

Editor's Note: Baileys Apple Pie is ideal for the autumn season. Be sure to get this beautifully bottled limited edition Irish Cream while it is available. With flavors of fall, the creamy, smooth liqueur will top off a meal as an aperitif, drizzle it on ice cream or baked apple desserts, and create a very special cocktail or coffee. Baileys Apple Pie also makes a great gift. We are sure our readers will love it!

Baileys is encouraging friends and family to celebrate Friendsgiving early this year with the launch of the new, limited edition Baileys Apple Pie Irish Cream Liqueur, an indulgent take on the classic autumn treat. Now, more than ever, holidays such as Friendsgiving aren't necessarily tied to a month or even a season, they're a mentality that bring with them a sense of familiarity, togetherness and the excitement to uphold traditions with friends, family and loves ones - even when virtual.

In fact, Friendsgiving might not even exist as we know it today without Baileys. In 2011, the brand was one of the pioneers in introducing the U.S. to Friendsgiving celebrations,[2] and since then the term rose to national prominence. As an expert in all things treating, Baileys holds close the notion that indulging just tastes better with friends and family. The launch of the new limited time Baileys Apple Pie gives people even more reasons to enjoy their favorite treat any time, even starting in August (it is apple season after all)! Baileys Apple Pie blends the classic flavors of freshly baked apple pie and creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of cinnamon and spice for a truly unique Baileys taste experience this season.

Whether partaking in a virtual Friendsgiving or reconnecting with a small group of friends and family, Baileys is perfect for all things Fall. The brand has partnered with home delivery service Cocktail Courier and celebrity pastry chef/TV personality Zac Young to curate a Baileys Apple Pie Friendsgiving Kit in celebration of the timeless taste of apple pie a la mode. The special offering is complete with everything needed to make The Apple of My Chai cocktail which is an indulgent spin on a chai tea latte for that oh-so-typical end of the night toast, along with Baileys Apple Pie Cookies - a unique take on a mini apple crumb pie featuring warmly spiced cookies infused with a Baileys Apple Pie filling and topped with oat crumble - so you don't show up to the virtual party empty-handed.

"Apple pie is a timeless, nostalgic American treat meant to be shared among loved ones. With the launch of Baileys Apple Pie, we hope to provide consumers with a convenient way to experience this familiar comfort," said Stacey Cunningham, Director of Liqueurs at Diageo. "We encourage consumers to celebrate the 'season' responsibly and enjoy the indulgence of Baileys Apple Pie with friends and family."

The Baileys Apple Pie Friendsgiving Kit is now available nationwide (while supplies lasts) for purchase on www.cocktailcourier.com. You can also send the kit to friends and family to encourage them to celebrate the 'holiday' with you early this year, because why wait? It is 2020 after all.

And if you're just looking to just purchase a bottle of the limited-edition Baileys Apple Pie, the liqueur is available nationwide while supplies last wherever spirits-based beverages are sold for a suggested retail price of $24.99 for a 750ml. bottle. Enjoy Baileys Apple Pie neat, over ice, in coffee or chai tea or even over ice cream - a classic flavor for a modern adult treat.

Whenever you plan to celebrate Friendsgiving this year, please make sure to enjoy Baileys Apple Pie responsibly with loved ones of legal drinking age.

For more information on Baileys products, for recipes and stories, visit their web site at https://www.baileys.com/en-us/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Baileys

