BACK TO SCHOOL Packin' and Snackin'

Now that back-to-school season is here, you may be wondering what to put in lunch boxes or have ready for your kids when they come home from school. We have a few suggestions of foods that are trending and make for great choices. These also work for people who like to pop quick eats in their gym bag or have a nibble at the office. Keep these snacks in mind on your next family outing or picnic. All of these suggestions are easily found in stores and online.

Lorissa's Kitchen Jerky - Their fine meat snacks use the best ingredients so you can feel good about savoring them. They are high in protein, yet low in fat, carbs, and calories. Choices like their tender, all-natural white turkey breast raised without antibiotics, topped with a blend of roasted garlic, onion, rosemary and sage are sure to please. Well packaged, Kitchen is ideal because they are easy to take along anywhere and everywhere. Visit: http://lorissaskitchen.com/.

Made Good Snacks - Their snack varieties have something for everyone. And the good news is that they are manufactured in a nut-free facility and their products are free from most common allergens, are organic, and contain nutrients equivalent to a serving of vegetables. Varieties include Granola Bars, Granola Minis, Crispy Squares, Crispy Light Granola, and Soft Baked Mini Cookies. Visit: https://madegoodfoods.com/us/.

Cauliflower Stalks by From The Ground Up - Tasty and nutritious, the company makes better for you snacks that include their crunch cheddar or pizza flavor Cauliflower Stalks. And try their butternut squash snacks. The familiar types of snacks have a plant based twist. For those who like to crunch and munch, they are perfect. Put out a bowl and enjoy! Visit: https://www.fromthegroundupsnacks.com/.

Santé Nuts by Santé Specialty Foods - Their line of flavorful nuts is ideal for snacking or garnishing fruit and vegetable salads. Discover their Chipotle Almonds, Sweet and Spicy Pecans, Candied Walnuts, and Pumpkin Spice Pecans. These are delightful for snack lovers of all ages. Visit: https://www.santenuts.com/.

Welch's Fruit Snacks - Available in a variety of delicious flavors, think Mixed Fruit, Berries n' Cherries, Fruit Punch, SuperFruit and more. Made with REAL fruit, no preservatives and fat free, Welch's Fruit Snacks are perfect for the whole family to enjoy. And be sure to look for their Halloween themed Fruit Snacks this fall season. Visit: https://welchsfruitsnacks.com/.

Beanitos - These flavorful, gluten free chips have the main ingredient of fresh whole beans. Established in 2010 in Austin, Texas, the company has been pleasing customers ever since. Enjoy their Chips that include Nacho Nation, Hint of Lime, and Party Ranch. Be sure to try the Crunch Line, and Dippers too. One bite, and you'll be craving more. Visit: https://www.beanitos.com/.

Hazelnut Quadrantini by Loacker - Made with 100% Italian hazelnuts from the Italian Alps, this delectable treat features delicious hazelnut flavor in a delectable cube-shaped snack. With four layers of the smoothest cream filling, held by five light, crispy wafers. You'll love the flavor. Visit: https://www.loackerusa.com/.

Photo Credit: Photo by Stephanie Jensen, Freeimages.com





